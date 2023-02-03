Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
13abc.com
TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
13abc.com
TPD: one juvenile female hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile female was shot in Weiler Homes, Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. TPD remains on the scene and has no possible suspect at this moment. Anyone with information is...
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway Monday night at an apartment complex in east Toledo. The victim, who Toledo police say is a "juvenile female," was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Leach Avenue. She is in critical condition, according to police. Her name and exact age have not been released.
13abc.com
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city
TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
13abc.com
Experts discuss importance of gun safety following the accidental death of a 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday, Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot on Shasta Drive. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Hogan’s grandmother, Hogan was with a relative who was handling a weapon when it accidentally went off....
13abc.com
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
Family of 15-year-old shooting victim mourn teen with a bright future
In Toledo, 2023 has so far been a deadly year for the city's youth. Three teens have been shot and killed this year. Each of them were either 15 or 16 years old. Donald Hogan, 15, who died after being shot in a home in the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo Friday, is the most recent victim.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council designates Lincoln Avenue to honor Toledo barber
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveiled the designation of Lincoln Avenue in honor of Henry Clark Saturday morning. According to the city council’s press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the “Henry Clark Way” after Henry Clark of “Poor Clark’s Barbershop.”
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
13abc.com
Learn how to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Township Fire Department is teaching people to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday this weekend. Super Hero Sunday is taking place on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at LTFD Station 28 located at 1911 Ayers Road in Millbury. LTFD says participants can learn...
13abc.com
ODOT releases Lucas County highway construction updates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation released updates on new and continuing construction in Lucas County on Interstate 75, Interstate 475, U.S. Route 23, U.S. Route 24 and State Route 184. Between Buck Road and Monroe Street on I-75, there will be two lanes in each direction...
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
Comments / 1