Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families
Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
southarkansassun.com
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
ozarksfn.com
A love for civics
I grew up in rural Missouri. Politics are a favorite subject in most small towns and ours was no different. After all, politics and government have an effect every aspect of life. One of my favorite classes in high school was civics. The teacher our class had was very strict. She was a very serious person and often called students out for talking to one another or giggling in class. I was not an exception to that. Despite her impression of how studious I was or was no – I was fascinated by the subject matter in her class.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients
A proposed Arkansas law that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part time to receive federal housing assistance will head to the Senate after passing the House in a party-line vote Monday. Adults between the ages 19 and 64, except people with disabilities and participants in drug and alcohol treatment programs, would have […] The post Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
$50,000 winner in Arkansas from Saturday Powerball drawing
One lucky Arkansan walked away with a hefty prize following Saturday's Powerball drawing.
KATV
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen depart for Southwest Asia
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team departed to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that the...
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers debate bill that would regulate which bathrooms children use at school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are debatinga bill that would ban transgender people from using school restrooms that match their gender identity. This means trans girls would have to use the boys bathroom and trans boys would have to use the girls bathroom, although either could also use an individual, nongendered bathroom.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 29- Feb. 4:. 1. Gov. Huckabee Sanders ushers in February with 'Black History Month' proclamation. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Huckabee Sanders makes a proclamation on Tuesday officially declaring...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing
Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change primary election system
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted to the legislature Monday would upend the election process in the state if ultimately approved by voters.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to get into another episode of the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. This week the team gets into JacQwan McRoy, Walker White, and the nine remaining scholarships Arkansas has. For the full interview head to the video above.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Electric companies give update on restoration process in south Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Though the winter weather is over, the aftermath is not. As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, thousands of Arkansans are still without power and electric crews have been working long days to restore it. "It's not very simple, it's very complicated actually," Rob Roedel with...
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats file bill to increase pay for public school teachers and staff
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats filed two bills to raise pay in public schools. State Sen. Greg Leding said teachers deserve to be paid more. "Democrats filed last week to give teachers a $10,000 raise and to raise the minimum salary from $36,000 to $50,000," he said. Leding...
Ford, Chevrolet, GMC trucks are the most popular Arkansas vehicles
Arkansas is truck country, with pickup trucks the most popular vehicle in the state.
