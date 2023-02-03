I grew up in rural Missouri. Politics are a favorite subject in most small towns and ours was no different. After all, politics and government have an effect every aspect of life. One of my favorite classes in high school was civics. The teacher our class had was very strict. She was a very serious person and often called students out for talking to one another or giggling in class. I was not an exception to that. Despite her impression of how studious I was or was no – I was fascinated by the subject matter in her class.

