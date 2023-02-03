Read full article on original website
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
’Tender Loving Care…?’ podcast has an inside source on the future of TLC's ‘Sister Wives’
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren't getting any help from her parents. On Monday's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the tension between Loren's parents and the 90 Day couple reached a stalemate — one that included a complete cold shoulder. The episode saw Loren trying to...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!
Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’
Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Single & Ready To Mingle: Susan Lucci Jumping Back Into Dating Scene Nearly One Year After Husband's Death
Long-lasting soap queen Susan Lucci has stayed away from the dating scene since her beloved hubby Helmut Huber's March 2022 death — but now spies snitch the 76-year-old daytime diva is finally ready to say yes to love again as the one-year anniversary of flying solo approaches, RadarOnline.com has learned. "We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal spilled. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again!"While...
90 Day Fiancé Was Either Wrong Or Flat-Out Lying About Big Ed And Liz’s Drama In Happily Ever After Tell-All
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's latest tell-all might've deceived fans in a recent episode but was called out thanks to one key detail.
Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh
The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.
Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”
Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door. And we may never catch […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?
Of the dozens of couples who've said 'I do' on 'Married at First Sight,' just 14 are still together in 2023.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Ryan Edwards TRASHES Wife Mackenzie: You're a Dirty Cheater! I Want a Divorce!
It appears to be over between Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie. It appears to be very ugly, as well. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the former Teen Mom star shared a meme from something called “Cheater & Cheater Quotes” that states the following:. “I trusted you but...
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
