FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
KOCO
Shell casings found after man reportedly fired shots off OKC hotel balcony, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a man they say fired multiple shots off the balcony of a southwest Oklahoma City hotel. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said police responded after receiving reports that a man had fired shots off the balcony...
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
KOCO
Driver taken to hospital after crashing pickup truck into Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A driver was taken to a hospital after crashing a pickup truck into a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a truck crashed into a home near Northeast 50th Street and Kelley Avenue. A woman told KOCO 5 that she and her father were...
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
UPDATE: At-risk missing 14-year-old found safe Monday night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old Lazaria Edwards.
Caught on Camera: $800 worth of trees ripped out of El Reno church garden
It may sound odd, but surveillance video shows someone ripping two trees out of the First Christian Church of El Reno's garden and driving off with them.
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage
A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Crews responded shortly after 7:05 a.m. to the area near Northwest 15th Street and May Avenue, where...
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
KOCO
Suspect in murder investigation out of Denton arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in a murder investigation out of Denton was arrested in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a suspect in a Denton murder investigation. At 8:06 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, officers were flagged down about a male who...
KOCO
Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
KOCO
Norman fire crews called to apartment complex overnight
NORMAN, Okla. — Fire crews responded to a Norman apartment complex early Monday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a call about smoke in a unit at The Icon Apartments near 36th Avenue Northwest and Indian Hills Road. Moore and Norman fire crews sent mutual aid response, officials said.
KOCO
Oklahoma expert weighs in on hundreds of guns tossed into dumpster
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An expert weighed in on the hundreds of guns that were tossed into a dumpster in Oklahoma. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned more about what should have happened to the 230 guns found by a sanitation worker behind a Midwest City gun shop. The Bureau...
KFOR
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
