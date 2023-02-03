ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage

A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody

A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Norman fire crews called to apartment complex overnight

NORMAN, Okla. — Fire crews responded to a Norman apartment complex early Monday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a call about smoke in a unit at The Icon Apartments near 36th Avenue Northwest and Indian Hills Road. Moore and Norman fire crews sent mutual aid response, officials said.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Church helps thousands as part of giveaway

An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

