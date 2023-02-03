ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Central Command detains 227 ISIS members, kills 11 in January

By Joe Fisher
 4 days ago

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command executed 43 operations targeting Islamic State operatives in Iraq and Syria in January as it escalates efforts to stabilize the region.

U.S. Central Command executed 43 operations targeting Islamic State operatives in Iraq and Syria in January as it escalates efforts to stabilize the region. File photo by Steve Allen/Shutterstock

CENTCOM recapped the first month of 2023 in a report released Thursday detailing the progress made by U.S. and ally forces.

Across 43 operations, the coalition -- which includes the Syrian Democratic Forces and Iraqi Security Forces -- killed 11 ISIS operatives and apprehended 227, CENTCOM reports.

"While our efforts have degraded ISIS, the group's vile ideology remains uncontained and unconstrained," said Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to not only Iraq and Syria, but to the stability and security of the region. Therefore, we must continue the fight against ISIS alongside our partners," he said.

CENTCOM said no U.S. soldiers were killed in any of the missions.

One notable operation involved the capture of an ISIS operative in Syria who was known to be a global recruiter involved in planning activities for the organization. The capture was reported on Jan. 19, but the operative was not named. Syrian Democratic Forces were involved in the capture.

The report follows another CENTCOM report that highlights the U.S. and its allies keeping or taking weapons out of the hands of Iranian and Yemeni forces. A shipment of more than 3,000 assault rifles and a half million rounds of ammunition were seized en route from Iran to Yemen on Jan. 15.

The French military assisted U.S. forces in intercepting the weapons, CNN reports.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

