8-year-old Windham girl raises more than $2,000 for Maine food pantry
WINDHAM (WGME) - When some of the people running the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry visited Eva Doughty's third grade class, she knew she wanted to do something to help. "I was hoping that they would use it to buy clothes and food and that all the families that...
Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
Maine man sentenced for identity theft, loan fraud
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident has been sentenced to three years in prison. According to court records, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh, Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits from the social security administration for his son in November 2016.
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
Man arrested after alleged shooting death in Berlin, NH
BERLIN, NH -- An arrest has been made after a suspicious death occurred in Berlin, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police. Around 8:15am on Friday, Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified...
