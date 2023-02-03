ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
WATERVILLE, ME
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
MAINE STATE
Yarmouth man sentenced after falsely claiming child's disability benefits

PORTLAND (WGME) - After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident was sentenced to three to five years in prison on Friday. Court records state that in November of 2016, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr applied for disability insurance benefits from the...
YARMOUTH, ME
Man arrested after alleged shooting death in Berlin, NH

BERLIN, NH -- An arrest has been made after a suspicious death occurred in Berlin, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police. Around 8:15am on Friday, Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified...
BERLIN, NH

