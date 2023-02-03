Read full article on original website
Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week
SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge.
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
Boys Basketball: Vernon Eliminates Hunterdon Central from HWS Tournament, 51-50
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Vernon rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Hunterdon Central boys basketball team, 51-50, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Sixth-seeded Vernon went on a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead. The third-seeded Red Devils...
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
Bernards Boys Take First in Indoor Track Sectional Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Bernards boys indoor track team defied all odds this weekend. The boys had not won an indoor sectional championship since moving up to a more competitive North 2 Group 2 section. On Saturday, Bernards' boys team won the North 2, Group 2 sectional title championship....
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
One Date Tryouts for the Boys & Girls Club Soccer for Boys born in 2010
WAYNE, NJ - The Boys & Girls Club of Wayne is holding one open tryouts for their Boys Soccer Team. This is open to boys born in 2010. The Tryout will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd from 7:00pm to 8:00pm at the George Washington Middle School gym on 68 Lenox Road in Wayne.
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
Nutley Det. Lt. Mike Padilla Honored by Essex County Commissioners for Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award
NEWARK, NJ - Nutley Detective Lieutenant Michael Padilla was honored on Feb. 1 by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for receiving the W. Cary Edwards Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 from the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced Padilla,...
State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat...
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
Lenape to Host High School District's 2023 Student Job Fair
MEDFORD, NJ — Lenape High School will be playing host for the Lenape Regional High School District's 2023 Student Job Fair, taking place next month. The Job Fair will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30PM to 7PM at Lenape High School's North Gymnasium, located at 235 Hartford Road in Medford.
New Providence approves $50K in DEI consulting for 2022/2023
I am a New Providence resident and parent. I would like to share the financial, voting, and statutory details pertaining to a recent Board of Education action. These facts are matters of public record that I found surprising as I dug into the relevant meeting minutes…. The New Providence Board...
Caldwell, President of New Brunswick BOE, tapped by Centenary University
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dale Caldwell wore a Centenary University baseball cap as his educational management consulting work took him around the country the past few months. “People noticed it and the good news is that everyone who has a connection or knows someone who went to Centenary, they love the place,” he said. “The bad news is a lot of people know the name, but don’t know much about the institution.”
St. James Gate Has A Few Special Events Coming up in February!
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - St. James Gate as usual is inviting all who wish to come and watch and celebrate the Big Game this coming Sunday, February 12. Then, next up on the celebrations is February 14, Valentine's Day; there’ll be Special Dinners and all the Valentines get a special Flower from the Gate.
New Cedar Grove Councilman John Zazzali Takes Oath; Peterson Named New Deputy Mayor
CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove Township Council swore in John Zazzali as its newest member at Monday night's meeting. Zazzali, who is the chair of the Cedar Grove Planning Board, was appointed by the council to fill the seat that was vacated by Joseph Zichelli when Zichelli applied for and was selected as the new township manager last month.
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
