One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
Wife Poisoned Husband With Oleander, Antifreeze All For His Life Insurance Payout
In September 2000, police and paramedics responded to a panicked call concerning 41-year-old Jose Francisco “Frank” Rodriguez, a Montebello, California resident. His wife, Angelina, said he had recently been experiencing food poisoning-like symptoms and he feared he was dying, according to “Accident, Suicide or Murder,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
Wisconsin Man Guilty In Retrial Of Antifreeze Poisoning Of Wife Who Penned ‘Letter From The Grave’
"I'm suspicious of Mark's suspicious behavior and fear for my early demise,” Julie Jensen wrote in a letter days before she died of ethylene glycol poisoning in 1998. A Wisconsin man was convicted this week for a second time in the "ghastly" 1998 murder of his wife, who died of antifreeze poisoning.
Holistic Medicine Mogul Has Private Eye Ex-Lover Kidnapped, Tortured and Killed
When millionaire Kimberly Bailey found out her sometime-boyfriend, Rick Post, was sleeping around and stealing from her, she had him kidnapped, tortured, and murdered. But it turned out Rick's business associate was the one telling Bailey lies to get him out of the way. Richard "Rick" Post was born in...
Woman Seemingly Leaves Ominous Clue For Her Daughters, But Was Her Death Actually A Murder?
But what Shirlene VanGundy’s two daughters discovered inside was something much more ominous that would launch a more than two decades-long quest to keep a promise to their mother. The envelope contained notes allegedly written by Shirlene's husband, Ken Wakisaka, for an anger management class. “It was actually a...
Wanted Oregon ‘Predator’ Accused Of Kidnapping, Torturing Woman Dead After Police Standoff
Benjamin Foster, 36, was spotted walking a small dog shortly before he holed up in a home’s crawl space, beginning an hours-long standoff with police. An Oregon man, who police aggressively pursued in recent days for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman, killed himself following a standoff with police, according to reports.
Connecticut Man Sentenced For Perpetrating 1987 Double Murder With ‘Demonic Level Of Violence And Terror’
Willie McFarland confessed to raping and murdering the father and son in a 1996 letter to the police, but it would take more than 20 years for an arrest to be made. A Connecticut man convicted of violently killing a father and son more than 30 years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Attorneys For ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Say She Was Under ‘Extreme Pressure’ And ‘Rushed’ On Set
Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said she “didn’t even know” Alec Baldwin was on the set with the gun before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, calling it “insane” for prosecutors to blame her. Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are...
Tyre Nichols' Killing Shows Post-George Floyd Police Reforms Haven't Reduced Deaths
“Changing a rule doesn’t change a behavior,” Katie Ryan, the chief of staff for Campaign Zero, a group of academics, policing experts and activists working to end police violence, said. An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a...
Alec Baldwin Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For 'Rust' Shooting Death
Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin gave "inconsistent accounts" of what happened the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set. Actor Alec Baldwin has now been officially charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Criminal charges against Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter were formally filed on Tuesday, just...
