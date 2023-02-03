Read full article on original website
countynewscenter.com
Listening Sessions Scheduled to Ensure Local Access to New CalAIM Services
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is hosting two community listening sessions to review new services for Medi-Cal members with complex health and social needs and gather community input on how those services should be implemented. The two virtual sessions will share an overview of...
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
San Diego Channel
1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
Voiceof San Diego
Cup of Chisme: Why It’s Important to Know Who Covid Killed
Like a true San Diegan, Dale Campbell cheered for the Padres. Patrick Keating was a funny, opinionated man who loved to consume news. Teresa Torres could pull off a fur coat like no other. Michael Arthur Jackson was an aspiring businessman who designed his own clothing. Chester Banaag liked playing pickleball.
Opinion: San Diego’s Proposed Renter Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good
Despite the intention to protect renters and prevent homelessness, the San Diego City Council’s proposed “no fault” rent protections will do more harm than good. Landlords may be forced to sell their income properties due to punitive eviction mandates and further limit the supply of rentals in our region.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
Man, 23, sentenced in fatal Christmas Day human smuggling crash
A man was sentenced in federal court on Friday in relation to a fatal Christmas Day crash that occurred as the result of a human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa, said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman's office.
2 San Diego bars among top US speakeasies, according to Yelp
Your next favorite bar could be hidden in plain sight!
Medical emergency causes crash on 905 freeway in San Diego
A driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused his car to go off the Otay Mesa (905) Freeway in San Diego Saturday evening.
2 people shot in National City
Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
KPBS
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Chula Vista man dies after solo-vehicle freeway crash
A 74-year-old man was killed shortly after going through a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905, said the California Highway Patrol.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DRUGS FOUND IN VEHICLE AT COUNTY JAIL FACILITY
February 4. 2023 (San Diego) -- Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation and arrested Deputy Allen Wereski for bringing drugs onto jail property, after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle. He has been booked into the Central Jail. Wereski has been suspended without pay...
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in San Diego for visit highlighting cancer, military initiatives
SAN DIEGO — First lady Jill Biden arrived in San Diego Friday afternoon as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. She arrived around 2:30 p.m. at San Diego International Airport. She was running about...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
Border Patrol, SD Lifeguards, Coast Guard Rescue Migrants Stranded Off Sunset Cliffs
Crews rescued three migrants near Ocean Beach early Saturday, hours after they were first reported in distress. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, San Diego lifeguards were called to the cliffside near New Break Beach south of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park after the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard found the migrants, according to OnScene.TV.
