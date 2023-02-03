Read full article on original website
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs players seemed loose on the plane that was taking them to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
KMBC.com
Chiefs place wide receiver on injury reserve ahead of Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will definitively be down at least one wide receiver in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite battling his way back to play in the AFC Championship Game and coming up with several clutch plays in the process, Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman will not suit up for the big game.
KCTV 5
Super Bowl watch party planned for Kansas Citians living in homelessness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In an effort to ensure all Chiefs fans have the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl, a Northland couple has teamed up with Morning Glory Ministries in the downtown area to host a watch party. “The Gold Dome Super Bowl Party is back.”. Ryan and...
KCTV 5
Kansas City’s Kevin Harlan once again to be on Super Bowl call
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kevin Harlan is synonymous with some of the biggest sports events of the year: the NBA playoffs, March Madness and, of course, the Super Bowl. For the thirteenth year, he will broadcast the NFL’s championship game on Westwood One when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country. Reporter Nathan Vickers was live...
KCTV 5
Jack Stack closing dining area Sunday so staff can enjoy Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve got to get it while the getting’s good! Kansas City BBQ staple Jack Stack is closing its dining area Sunday and closing carry-out early so the staff can go home and enjoy the Super Bowl. All six of the restaurant’s locations will...
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans excited to purchase Super Bowl-branded gear
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries. Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35.
KCTV 5
KC fifth-graders get tour of Arrowhead ahead of Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs may be in Arizona already – but Arrowhead Stadium was bustling today!. Fifth-graders at Crossroads Academy spent the day getting a look around the facilities and learning about the history of the franchise. “It’s very special, being able to let them have...
KCTV 5
Charter bus company bringing Chiefs fans to Phoenix for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s quite the trek to get out to Arizona for the Super Bowl---a little under 20 hours if you’re driving. It’s not too late if you’re willing to take on the ride, though, as a local charter bus company is taking fans to the big game.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KCTV 5
Union Station to auction off Chiefs gear from historic collection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Chiefs fans gather at Union Station to celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl for the AFC champions, the iconic Kansas City station is holding an auction featuring iconic Chiefs gear. Unique gear from the Kansas City Chiefs is available with bids starting at...
