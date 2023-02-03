Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
sciotopost.com
Update – 56-Year-Old Chillicothe Man Killed in Morning Crash
Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Guernsey County
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Man Dead in Head-On Crash Along Veterans Parkway
A Chillicothe is man is dead as the result of a head-on crash that occurred Monday morning along Veterans Parkway. According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Karl F. Brown, 56, of Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his southbound Chevy Spark crossed the center divide of Veterans Parkway and collided head-on with a northbound semi-truck operated by William L. Odel, 55, of Chillicothe.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person trapped inside burning car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and Rescue Responding to Vehicle Fire in Ross County. Route 28 in Ross County is the scene of a developing emergency as fire and rescue crews respond to a vehicle fire. Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that a person is unconscious inside the burning vehicle, and passersby are attempting to get them out.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man pleads guilty to running people over after large bar brawl in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man has pled guilty to charges related to a bar brawl that ended with a woman in serious condition after being run over by a car. In October of 2021, law enforcement in Ross County responded to a large bar fight at Backroad Pub in Massieville.
WTAP
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police release new details on weekend shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting that left one Chillicothe resident in serious condition. It happened Sunday evening in front of Trippie’s Laundromat on South Walnut Street. According to Detectives, the victim, 40-year-old Mark Horsley II, was shot in the abdomen and was...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers pleads to misdemeanor charge, all felony charges dropped in Gallia County
A plea deal has been made in the case against Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers. Our Stuart Hall has more on that deal and the charges that have been dropped. Felony charges against the Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers were dropped in Gallia County, but he did make an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of conflict of interest. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, it means the defendant knows there is enough evidence to find him or her guilty. He was found guilty and Meyers was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs.
WTAP
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
Comments / 0