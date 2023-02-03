ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan 77, Ohio St. 69

OHIO ST. (11-12) Key 3-7 0-0 6, Sueing 5-12 3-4 14, Likekele 1-4 0-0 2, McNeil 2-5 1-2 5, Thornton 10-13 0-1 22, Sensabaugh 4-14 5-6 14, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Okpara 0-3 0-0 0, Gayle 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-64 12-17 69. MICHIGAN (13-10) Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Dickinson...
COLUMBUS, OH
Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52

NORTHWESTERN (16-7) Beran 3-7 0-0 8, Nicholson 2-2 0-0 4, Audige 5-13 0-0 11, Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Buie 4-10 4-5 13, Barnhizer 3-5 2-2 8, Verhoeven 1-1 2-3 4, Martinelli 3-3 0-3 6. Totals 21-45 8-13 54. WISCONSIN (13-9) Crowl 2-5 1-2 5, Wahl 2-5 1-4 5, Essegian 5-14...
MADISON, WI
Rutgers 61, Michigan St. 55

MICHIGAN ST. (14-9) Hauser 4-11 2-3 10, Sissoko 1-1 3-5 5, Akins 3-8 2-2 9, Hoggard 3-10 2-2 8, Walker 5-10 0-0 12, Hall 1-9 2-2 4, Kohler 1-3 0-0 2, Holloman 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 2-2 0-0 5, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 11-14 55. RUTGERS (16-7) Mag...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Toledo 84, Cent. Michigan 59

CENT. MICHIGAN (8-15) Ajiboye 0-0 0-0 0, Harding 2-4 3-3 7, Bass 3-9 4-6 10, Majerle 2-5 3-4 9, Taylor 7-13 4-6 20, Pavrette 3-3 0-3 6, McCaskill 3-4 0-0 6, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 1-4 1, Stafl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-38 15-26 59. TOLEDO (17-6) Millner...
TOLEDO, OH

