AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
Strand appointed to serve on National League of Cities’ Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Human Development federal advocacy committee. Commissioner Strand was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on issues involving social services, children and learning, poverty and income support, employment and workforce development, equal opportunity, education, Social Security and seniors, individuals with disabilities, public health care, mental health parity and immigration reform.
Man convicted of triple murder at Fargo business sentenced
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you all the way back in November of 2021, the man convicted of killing a man, woman and their unborn child has been sentenced. In a Cass County courtroom Monday, 37-year-old Anthony Reese was sentenced to three...
West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talks staffing, school vouchers and successes of district this school year
(West Fargo, ND) -- As school districts move beyond the halfway point in the current school year, challenges remain when it comes to staffing and filled those open positions. That is no different in West Fargo, where Superintendent Beth Slette says openings within her district vary from all over the place.
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
Prosecutors in Wahpeton shooting drop murder charge against suspect
(Wahpeton, ND) -- Court officials are dropping charges against a man accused of murder in Wahpeton. Prosecutors say they are no longer charging 34-year-old Anthony Kruger with murder. The Wahpeton Police Department says Kruger was taken into custody following the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on January 13th. Authorities originally charged Kruger with murder and reckless endangerment when he was taken into custody. Richland County Jail documents say Kruger has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
North Dakota State Has Named Steve Crutchley Its New Wide Receivers Coach
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the hiring of Steve Crutchley as the wide receivers coach. Crutchley is replacing Noah Pauley, who accepted a job at Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference. Crutchley played wide receiver at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1996-99. In...
