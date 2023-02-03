ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is the Relatable K-Pop Stars’ Biggest Step Yet: ‘It’s Really Our Story’

By Jeff Benjamin
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

When TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled the first visuals for their Billboard 200 No. 1–contending album The Name Chapter: Temptation , the K-pop boy band quickly set the Internet ablaze with the dreamy, skin-baring set of photos and videos. Even if the group’s millions of fans and followers aren’t similarly preparing for fantastical photo shoots and TV performances on the regular, the quintet is honest about the relatable mindset to push towards their goals and showcase why TXT is increasingly earning its title as “K- pop ’s voice of Gen Z.”

When discussing The Name Chapter: Temptation , TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai don’t differentiate when speaking about the ways diet, idleness and exercise affect their lives as both musicians and everyday people. At just 20 years old, youngest member HueningKai describing resisting certain meals as “a war against food” may be an essential part of his K-pop experience but also a battle that everyone fights from time to time. Taehyun mentioning “the temptation of laziness” may be more top of mind for a schedule-packed starlet, but who hasn’t had a morning of hitting the snooze button an extraordinary amount of times?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER don’t preach to rise above vices, nor do they try to appear as if they don’t fall to temptations themselves, but instead bring these shared experiences to life through more outstanding creative contributions (like “Happy Fools” with Coi Leray ) and the most impressive choreography of their careers (watch “Devil by the Window” and new single “Sugar Rush Ride”). The guys emphasize that not only are their lived experiences inside The Name Chapter: Temptation , but the front-to-back listening experience previews the next page in their story, which is sure to continue this deeper look into these five engaging, empathetic superstars.

Read on for Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai’s reflections on their latest EP, new goals, favorite songs and more.

Congratulations on the new music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER! What are you most looking forward to starting this new chapter?

TAEHYUN: What I look forward to the most is the reaction of our fans when the music first releases. When we are preparing for the album release right now and that’s the time when we can most feel that “Oh, we are finally releasing the album” feeling.

Your album titles The Dream Chapter and Chaos Chapter give obvious hints about where the music will go, but The Name Chapter is a little more open-ended. Can you explain it?

TAEHYUN : We always talk about growth. We’ve talked about friendship for The Dream Chapter , and some love being broken in our Chaos Chapter . And, finally, we arrived at The Name Chapter and you know you have to grow up but sometimes you don’t want to yet. That’s what this EP is about: You’re tempted to stay in “Neverland” because it’s sweet and you’re young and free. But at the end of this album, you say “Farewell, Neverland” because you know you have to go, so you have to go.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER always put your stories into your albums. How do you relate and fit with what you just described?

TAEHYUN : The overarching theme of this album is “temptation.” And I think that we come across many temptations from different places as we grow. The track that I’ve felt like it’s really our story is the third track “Happy Fools.” We all contributed in making this track and it talks about a story of how we fall into the temptation of laziness. YEONJUN did a beautiful job top lining the song, and all five of us contributed to the lyrics writing so it truly became our song.

What does the new single “Sugar Rush Ride” represent in your story?

HUENINGKAI: I think this song really incorporates our overarching theme of this album, which is temptation, really well. So it talks about a temptation of a sugar rush, which is irresistible and very, very sweet. So, I think it represents our refreshing, dreamlike and even sexy charms.

SOOBIN: It’s not only about an experience that we have, but I think it’s an experience that everyone has. So, I think everyone can resonate with the song too.

“Sugar Rush Ride” has the lyric, “The devil said, ‘Gimme, gimme more'” and you have the “Devil by the Window” song. With the album’s theme, what temptations do you battle in your lives?

HUENINGKAI : I think the temptation that you come across in everyday life is diet. So, when you go on a diet, you can’t really resist the temptation of food. It’s basically a war against food. So, I think that’s the strongest and scariest temptation we can ever come across.

YEONJUN: I agree.

You guys always look great and the Internet went wild with your concept photos. Did you do anything specific to prepare for those, either mentally or physically?

YEONJUN: Yeah, I worked out almost every day.

Tell us more about the visuals for this album: You have “Daydream,” “Nightmare,” “Farewell,” and “Lullaby” concept photos .

TAEHYUN : I can basically explain our concept photo that it has different concepts and, I think, they’re basically in a chronological order. In “Daydream,” we depict how we fall into the temptation and how happy and pleased we are falling into the temptation. For “Nightmare,” we express how we recognize that we have fallen into the temptation and try to fight off the temptation. In “Farewell,” we finally overcome the temptation and take one step further away from the temptation.

You always emphasize wanting to grow with every album release. In what ways do you feel like you grew with this new album?

HUENINGKAI : Every time we release a new album, we give a try to new and various genres. And of course, for this album as well, we gave a try to many new genres. So it was our first time trying Afropop genre, which is a pretty difficult genre but I think everyone did a very good job in recording “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and we wrapped that up pretty nicely. And other than the songs, I think the concept photo–wise, it was our first time trying that concept of a “dreamlike” concept, but every member did a good job pulling off that concept.

What’s everyone’s favorite track on the album?

TAEHYUN : That’s my favorite today, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock).”

HUENINGKAI : I would choose “Farewell, Neverland,” the last track.

YEONJUN : I’ll choose “Happy Fools.”

SOOBIN : I’m the same with HUENINGKAI, the last track, “Farewell, Neverland.”

BEOMGYU: I will choose “Happy Fools” too.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200. I have a really good feeling about this album, but do you have any new goals, hopes or dreams this time?

HUENINGKAI : Of course, to perform at the bigger stages and perform at the AMAs.

YEONJUN: Attending [American Music Awards] was a really good experience, but next time we want to perform.

TAEHYUN : We also want to build and strengthen our color. We want people to listen to our music and think, “Hey, that’s TXT and that was awesome.”

What else do you want to emphasize to fans with this release?

TAEHYUN : Fans want spoilers and hints every time we release a new album. And I want to tell our fans that if you listen to the tracks from Number One to Number Five, in order, then you can get a hint for our next album.

More from Billboard
Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER lands its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuts atop the tally (dated Feb. 11). The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate, largely driven by CD album sales. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is the third top 10-charting effort for the South Korean vocal group, which reached the top 10 previously in 2022 with Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4) and in 2021 with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5). The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION halts the chart-topping run...
Billboard

Steve Lacy Introduces Himself to the 2023 Grammys With Smooth ‘Bad Habit’ Performance

Steve Lacy made his debut as a Grammys performer at the 65th annual awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) with a captivating rendition of a song host Trevor Noah said “has become an anthem all over the world”: his multi-Grammy-nominated breakthrough hit “Bad Habit.” “Hello Grammys, I’m Steve Lacy,” the singer-songwriter introduced himself, before launching into the Billboard Hot 100-topping smash. The smoothly electric performance, featuring the alt-R&B star really flexing his falsetto range, also featured extended bass soloing from alt-funk maestro Thundercat. Lacy’s performance seemed to be very well received by the bigger names in the Grammys crowd, with...
Billboard

Beyoncé‘s Best Dance/Electronic Album Win Marks the Category’s Debut Presentation During a Grammys Telecast

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is certainly on that new vibration, marking history not just for Bey, but for dance and electronic music at the Grammys at large. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Renaissance‘s win for best/electronic album marked the first time the category was included in the Grammys telecast since being added to the awards 23 years ago. Picking up the trophy also made Beyoncé the winningest artist in Grammys history. Renaissance — which features house music and includes collaborations from genre greats such as Honey Dijon and Green Velvet — beat out LPs by Diplo, ODESZA, Bonobo and RÜFÜS...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Flourishes For Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (Columbia) continues to grow, as it powers to No. 1 in the U.K. for a third consecutive week. “Flowers” accumulates more than 106,000 chart units during the chart cycle, outpacing its nearest rival, Raye’s “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake, by more than two-to-one. It’s the most-streamed song of the week in the U.K., with more than 12 million streams, the Official Charts Company reports. “Flowers” is already Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K., beating the single-stretch runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013. After going viral on TikTok, Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing”...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates ‘Flowers’ Spending Its Third Week at No. 1: ‘It’s My Honor to Be the Messenger’

Miley Cyrus spread the love Monday (Feb. 6) after her hit song “Flowers” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Flowers is spending [its] 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” the pop star wrote on social media alongside outtakes from the track’s music video. “This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.” Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week, Lil Uzi Vert's 'Just Wanna Rock' Hits… 02/06/2023 Ever since it...
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
XXL Mag

Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’ Grammys Performance Deemed ‘Evil’ by Conservatives

As if people weren’t mad enough at the results of the 2023 Grammys, now conservatives are fired up over two performers wearing devil costumes during the annual telecast. During the ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 5), Sam Smith and Kim Petras offered a rousing performance of their hit single “Unholy,” in which the Petras performed alongside drag stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik dressed in devil costumes, while Smith was in a bright red top hat with devil horns sticking out from it for the final chorus. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Instead of celebrating the fact that the pair...
Billboard

Lizzo Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé, Adele & Harry Styles at the Grammys: ‘I Won’

It’s safe to say that Lizzo had a very special night at the Grammys. Not only did the 34-year-old bop star take home the prize for record of the year with her chart-topping hit “About Damn Time” Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she also got to party with a star-packed group of friends — Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles — all of whom, by the way, also earned a golden Gramophone or two of their own. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The Yitty founder posted a handful of photos she took while at the ceremony to Twitter, and posed...
Billboard

Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Puerto Rico at 2023 Grammys

Bad Bunny kicked off the 65th annual Grammy Awards with a bang. The Puerto Rican star, who is up for album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, was the first to take the stage on Sunday (Feb. 5), and his performance ran the gamut of Puerto Rican and Caribbean music. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Looking like the literal boy next door — as opposed to the global star he is — in light denim jeans, white sneakers, a white T-shirt and a baseball cap, Bunny started his high-energy performance with “El Apagón.” He...
Billboard

Harry Styles Dancer Says Grammys Stage Was Supposed to Go One Direction, Then It Didn’t: ‘Nothing We Could Do To Stop It’

You know that old saying about how Ginger Rogers had to do everything Fred Astaire did but backwards… and in high heels? (If not, go ask your great-grandma.) Well, it sounds like Harry Styles and his dancers had to channel some serious Rogers vibes during Sunday night’s performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Related Harry Styles & Lizzo Had the Sweetest Bestie Reunion at the 2023 Grammys: See the Photos 02/07/2023 According to posts on Monday from a pair of Styles’ dancers, the spinning turntable set they had endlessly rehearsed on for their run through the singer’s hit “As It Was,” threw them for a...
Billboard

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, DK & Hoshi Are ‘Fighting’ in Special Unit Release: Meet ‘BSS’

While everyone knows SEVENTEEN divide its 13 members into three sub-groups of the Hip-Hop Unit, Vocal Unit and Performance Unit (ask Wednesday‘s Emma Myers for a crash course), “BSS” is another unit that any fan of the chart-topping group should know after releasing their first single “Just Do It” nearly five years ago. Consisting of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi, SEVENTEEN’s BSS dropped their first EP, Second Wind, today (Feb. 6), consisting of three new tracks and two unexpected featured guests. Led by the new single “Fighting,” the boys teamed up with breakout Korean hip-hop star Lee Youngji, marking the...
Billboard

From Bad Bunny to Harry Styles, Which Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Stars descended on L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5) for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with everyone from Bad Bunny and Lizzo to Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige taking the stage to perform. Related All the 2023 Grammy Performances Ranked 02/06/2023 And now that this year’s biggest night in music has officially come and gone, Billboard wants to know which star-studded performance still had you talking come Monday morning. The artist otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio opened the ceremony with a delightful mash-up of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” off his bestselling album Un Verano Sin Ti, paying tribute...
Billboard

Harry Styles & Lizzo Had the Sweetest Bestie Reunion at the 2023 Grammys: See the Photos

It’s uncertain whether Lizzo‘s “I Love You Bitch,” the fifth song on her 2022 album Special, was written about Harry Styles — but it easily could have been. The two stars — and recent Grammy winners — are certifiably besties for the resties, as demonstrated by their adorable reunion at the Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The pair was photographed wrapping each other in the biggest hug once they saw each other on the floor of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, where this year’s ceremony was held. Though both Styles and Lizzo were competitors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

From Jisoo to G-Dragon, Which K-Pop Star Was Best-Dressed at 2023 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week? Vote!

After Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows brought members from BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT and more representing South Korea, the following week of haute couture shows did not disappoint with its K-pop star power. Things began strong on Jan. 23 as BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo made her return to Paris Fashion Week to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. An ambassador for the fashion house since 2019, Jisoo channeled Hollywood icon Aubrey Hepburn with an elegant updo and bangs to accompany her sophisticated white dress. The starlet sat next to Christian Dior CEO Delphine Arnault at the show that included guests...
Billboard

Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys: ‘This Doesn’t Happen to People Like Me’

After one of the tightest races in recent Grammys history, it’s official: Harry Styles took home the Grammy Award for album of the year on Sunday night (Feb. 5)! Presented by Trevor Noah and a superfan who had championed his work throughout the broadcast, Styles, breaking out in tears, couldn’t seem to contain his excitement when he approached the microphone. “S–t,” he said, breaking into a smile. Styles thanked his fellow nominees in the speech — including Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile and others — for being a constant source of inspiration for his music. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy