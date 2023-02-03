Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Warriors' Kevon Looney playing with second unit Monday
The Golden State Warriors did not include Kevon Looney in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Looney will take a seat Monday as the Warriors opt to go with Jonathan Kuminga in the starting unit. Looney is projected to score 25.2 fantasy points against the Thunder,...
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Look for Bones Hyland or Bruce Brown to start at point guard.
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) available on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Green's Saturday projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
Update: RJ Barrett (illness) now doubtful for Knicks on Sunday; Immanuel Quickley starts
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barrett is a late scratch - and by late we mean a single minute before tipoff - due to a non-COVID illness. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, he didn't start, and the team has declared him doubtful. Immanuel Quickley drew the start in the late swap.
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
