NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
numberfire.com
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga coming off bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors small forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Draymond Green is replacing Kuminga in the starting lineup and joining Kevon Looney in the frontcourt after sitting out last game.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Jamal Murray is sidelined due to left knee injury management, and as a result, Brown will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) active on Saturday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks. Green's Saturday projection includes 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' AJ Griffin makes start on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Griffin will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) available on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Green's Saturday projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
