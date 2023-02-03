ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County

Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request

Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall

Four were arrested this afternoon after a group of protestors breached Gulfport City Hall. The group was outside City Hall protesting the officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. They breached the building around 3:03. Police were called and arrived by 3:11 p.m. The group broke past several breaching points,...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
GAUTIER, MS
an17.com

Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday

SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
SEMMES, AL

