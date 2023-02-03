Read full article on original website
WLOX
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is asking local governments to make a staggering increase in its contributions. In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%. That increase will cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
WLOX
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request
Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
wxxv25.com
Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall
Four were arrested this afternoon after a group of protestors breached Gulfport City Hall. The group was outside City Hall protesting the officer-involved shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan. They breached the building around 3:03. Police were called and arrived by 3:11 p.m. The group broke past several breaching points,...
WLOX
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
WLOX
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
an17.com
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
WLOX
Hancock County community members host parade in honor of late firefighter
PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County community members are remembering a man who not only saved lives, but impacted those who crossed his path. Richard Atwood, better known as Elvis, served as a firefighter for the West Hancock Fire Department. “It’s like losing a family member,” said Fire Chief Deedra...
WLOX
Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot in the leg and foot following a physical altercation at a Moss Point gas station Monday morning, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says. Chief Ashley says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Moss Point Express on the corner...
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you’ll see a wall of huge shipping containers lining the roadway. They were set up in an effort to protect service members and base residents from gun violence outside the gates.
WLOX
HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service...
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
