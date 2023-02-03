ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Bade (19 points), Micca (10 points) Lead Way As Gov. Livingston Boys Basketball Posts Much-Needed Victory

By Bobbie Peer
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CLARK, NJ - Kyle Bade scored a game-high 19 points and Alex Micca added 10 points to power the Gov. Livingston boys basketball team to a 47-32 decision over Arthur L. Johnson on Wednesday night in Clark.

The victory snapped a season-high four-game losing streak for the Highlanders, who improved to 7-10 this winter.

Johnson (8-11) held a 10-6 lead after the first period and led, 20-19, at the half, but Gov. Livingston used 28-12 second-half showing to take control of the game.

In addition to Bade and Micca, the Highlanders were led by Patrick McGrath (eight points), Colin Tripp (six points) and Ryan Bennett (four points). Bade was also the leading scorer with 12 points in Gov. Livingston's 70-45 loss to Oratory on Jan. 31 at home.

McGrath had 11 points against Johnson to help propel a 37-36 victory over Johnson in the first meeting between the schools on Jan. 7.

Senior forward John Schmidt continues to lead the team with an 11.4 scoring average, followed by senior guards Micca (10.2 ppg.) and Bade (9.6 ppg.) and junior guard McGrath (7.7 ppg.).

Gov. Livingston also improved to 5-6 in the Valley Division of the Union County Conference with one game remaining. The Highlanders only trail Roselle (10-1) and New Providence (9-2) in the seven-team division.

The Highlanders are now off until it travels to face ninth-seeded Summit in the opening round of the Union County Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Gov. Livingston, under the direction of head coach Chris Loeffler, is seeded 16th for the 18-team tournament and would face either eighth-seeded Plainfield or 17th-seeded Dayton in a first round game on Feb. 9.

The Highlanders played Summit on Dec. 27 in the opening round of the Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament in Summit and suffered a 54-53 double overtime loss as Wesley Hastings drove the length of the court and scored a game-winning layup as time expired.

Schmidt and Bennett each had 12 points in the defeat as Bade and Micca added 10 and nine points, respectively.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

