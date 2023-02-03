Boys Basketball: Ridge Defeats Hunterdon Central, 62-55

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- After each team made a sizable run in the opening half, Ridge settled in to establish the advantage in the second half and went on to defeat Hunterdon Central, 62-55, in boys basketball Thursday night.

Hunterdon Central (9-12) was playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Matthew Schwartz, who averages more than 15 points a game, and Central found itself in a 16-point hole early in the second quarter.

But before Ridge (14-4) could turn the game into a blowout, Hunterdon Central came back strong and made it a game with a scorching run over the last three minutes of the half.

With Ridge ahead, 30-15, Central scored the last 11 points of the second quarter to close to within four points, 30-26, at the break. Central was only 3-for-9 from the field in the second quarter, but the visitors did their damage at the foul line and by forcing turnovers to get back in the game. Hunterdon Central was 10-for-10 from the line in the second quarter.

Tyler Brickley and Landyn Marsh scored four points apiece in the 11-0 run, which also included a 3-pointer by Weston Shirk. Hunterdon Central's leading scorer in the game, Shirk finished with 15 points, all of them on five 3-point baskets.

Ridge, which had a 27-11 lead early in the second quarter, opened the third quarter with a post-up basket by center Troy Barrett. After he was scoreless in the first half and saddled with two fouls, Barrett was a major force in the paint in the second half, scoring 11 points on an array of indefensible low-post moves.

Luke Kreitz, who led Ridge with 14 points, drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, one of them from 26 feet away. Ridge never let Hunterdon Central get any closer than four points in the second half, and went into the fourth with a 43-37 lead after Liam Clark put back a rebound with two seconds left.

Nik Borovicanin finished with 12 points and three assists for Ridge, which shot .535 from the floor in the game, including 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter to stem any hopes of a Hunterdon Central comeback. Central was game, though, hitting 7 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter and nearly 65 percent (11 for 17) in the second half.

Marsh had 12 points for Hunterdon Central, which got nine points apiece from Thomas Shreiber and Tyler Brickley. Matt Fabbio and Kevin Castronovo passed for four assists apiece for Ridge.

Hunterdon Central will play a second-round game at home against Vernon in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Ridge will host South River Saturday afternoon.



