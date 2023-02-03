ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Boys Basketball: Ridge Defeats Hunterdon Central, 62-55

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- After each team made a sizable run in the opening half, Ridge settled in to establish the advantage in the second half and went on to defeat Hunterdon Central, 62-55, in boys basketball Thursday night.

Hunterdon Central (9-12) was playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Matthew Schwartz, who averages more than 15 points a game, and Central found itself in a 16-point hole early in the second quarter.

But before Ridge (14-4) could turn the game into a blowout, Hunterdon Central came back strong and made it a game with a scorching run over the last three minutes of the half.

With Ridge ahead, 30-15, Central scored the last 11 points of the second quarter to close to within four points, 30-26, at the break. Central was only 3-for-9 from the field in the second quarter, but the visitors did their damage at the foul line and by forcing turnovers to get back in the game. Hunterdon Central was 10-for-10 from the line in the second quarter.

Tyler Brickley and Landyn Marsh scored four points apiece in the 11-0 run, which also included a 3-pointer by Weston Shirk. Hunterdon Central's leading scorer in the game, Shirk finished with 15 points, all of them on five 3-point baskets.

Ridge, which had a 27-11 lead early in the second quarter, opened the third quarter with a post-up basket by center Troy Barrett. After he was scoreless in the first half and saddled with two fouls, Barrett was a major force in the paint in the second half, scoring 11 points on an array of indefensible low-post moves.

Luke Kreitz, who led Ridge with 14 points, drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, one of them from 26 feet away. Ridge never let Hunterdon Central get any closer than four points in the second half, and went into the fourth with a 43-37 lead after Liam Clark put back a rebound with two seconds left.

Nik Borovicanin finished with 12 points and three assists for Ridge, which shot .535 from the floor in the game, including 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter to stem any hopes of a Hunterdon Central comeback. Central was game, though, hitting 7 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter and nearly 65 percent (11 for 17) in the second half.

Marsh had 12 points for Hunterdon Central, which got nine points apiece from Thomas Shreiber and Tyler Brickley. Matt Fabbio and Kevin Castronovo passed for four assists apiece for Ridge.

Hunterdon Central will play a second-round game at home against Vernon in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Ridge will host South River Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0lKe_0kaqjKbk00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint. Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win. With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament. Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Rallies From Behind: Beats Roxbury 36-34

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School boys basketball team rallied from behind and defeated Roxbury, 36-34, Monday night.The Dodgers (15-6) used a 19-8 fourth quarter to come away with the two-point result, clinching their third straight win. Tommy Bland scored nine points and Jared Barnes added eight. Roxbury’s Matt Collins put in 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Madison has now won 10 of its last 11, including a 30-point victory over top-seeded West Morris in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals this past Saturday.    
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen

PASSAIC, NJ -  The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech.  No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Advances Past Linden, 39-32, in County Tournament

LINDEN, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Union County Tournament with a 39-32 victory over Linden Monday afternoon. Dasia Edmond scored 16 points and came up with five steals for the Farmers (10-9), who opened a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Samantha Turner pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with five points and two assists, and Brielle Hayford totaled eight points and six rebounds for Union. Union will play at top-seeded New Providence in the next round on Wednesday.  
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens

STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley  ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.  Maksym Pastukh’s  unassisted second period goal was sandwiched between two from Anthony Piccirillo.  Brayden Dabrowski and Ty Dellicker got the assist on Piccirillo’s first goal.  Dabrowski assisted on Piccirillo’s second goal. Dabrowski netted one of his own in the third period to secure the win.  Ryan Salenro was between the pipes for NLV stopping 23 Hawks shots.  NLV tested the Stevens goalie 24 times in the outing. NLV has a season record of 7-11. They host Freehold Borough on Saturday.  The puck drops at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Rolls Past Plainfield, 70-45

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Brooke Motusesky scored 19 points to lead East Brunswick to a 70-45 girls basketball victory over Plainfield on Monday. Annie Nezaria scored 14 points for the Bears (12-10), who outscored Plainfield, 24-2, in the third quarter to take a 56-30 lead. Nicole Motusesky had nine points and Tamea El eight points for East Brunswick.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Paulsboro, 71-49, in County Tournament

Camden Eastside High School defeated Paulsboro at home, 71-49, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament on February 6. Rashee Bell led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Cairo Rivera had 12 points.  The win was the third-seeded Tigers' fourth straight, and put their record at 13-3. They will face Winslow Township at home on February 7, and go up against sixth-seeded Haddonfield at Sterling High School on February 11 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 75-47

KEARNY, NJ -- Joel Lopez scored 25 points and passed for two assists to lift Hoboken to a 75-47 boys basketball victory over Kearny on Monday. Dorien Moorman collected 14 points and seven rebouds for Hoboken (15-7), which outscored Kearny, 32-12, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead. Simon Celiberti-Byam finished with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals; and Jasir Lane had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Kids Can Try Ice Hockey for Free; Feb 25

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Have your kids every wanted to try ice hockey? Friday 25 is the day! From 3pm - 4:30 kids, ages 4 - 9 years old can come and try ice hockey for free, thanks to  partnership between The New Jersey Colonials Youth Hockey and Mennen Sports Arena. Learn the basic skills of ice hockey and have fun at Mennen Arena. Registration is limited to 50 players. Register at: https://colonialshockey.org
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court

CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running. Spring sports in college are actually about to start playing their respective schedules, with a lot of those competitions being played outdoors, in the southern, or western part of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy