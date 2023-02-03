Read full article on original website
Related
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Man sues woman for $2.26 million because she wanted to be just friends, claims she damaged his 'stellar reputation,' reports say
A court dismissed another lawsuit from the Singapore businessman, saying it was just a "calculated attempt to compel engagement."
Comments / 0