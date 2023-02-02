ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Joel Bitonio shows off his hands at Pro Bowl Games

By Jacob Roach
 6 days ago
Joel Bitonio is at the Pro Bowl (the Senior Bowl isn’t the only event going on this week) yet again, and so far he is showing that maybe he should get some red zone targets for the Cleveland Browns. Between the water balloon challenge and catching footballs from the Jugs machine, he is having a great showing. Everyone knows that Bitonio is an All-Pro lineman, but he is having fun and putting on a show in Vegas.

And if that isn’t enough, he has begun fielding punts while holding multiple footballs and making one-handed catches. Kevin Stefanski has to be scheming up ideas while watching this. It’s all in good fun, and I find this far more entertaining than the previous version of the Pro Bowl.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

