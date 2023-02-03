One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor

Midland Park fire Photo Credit: Jennie Schaper Keene

One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said.

The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Additional victims were rushed to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, with unspecified injuries, Musella said.

The cause remains under investigation.

