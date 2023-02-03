Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
SFGate
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;28;NW;14;58%;2%;3. Chester;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;31;NW;14;57%;3%;3. Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;26;NW;15;53%;2%;3. Groton;Breezy with sunshine;51;29;NW;16;58%;3%;3. Hartford;Breezy;52;28;W;13;52%;3%;3. Meriden;Breezy;52;28;WNW;14;54%;3%;3. New Haven;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;29;NW;15;56%;3%;3. Oxford;Breezy;49;29;NW;15;59%;0%;3. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;26;WNW;14;57%;3%;3. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;51;27;W;13;53%;0%;3. _____
SFGate
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect...
Comments / 0