Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
iheart.com
LeBron James Sets New NBA All-Time Scoring Record
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the NBA's new all-time leading scorer. James surpassed Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabar's previous record of 38,387 career points by scoring his 38,388th point on a jumper with 10.9 seconds remaining third period of the Lakers' 133-130 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday (February 7) night.
iheart.com
Doug Gottlieb Rips Kyrie Irving: 'He's Poison, He's a Team Killer'
Doug Gottlieb: “Kyrie Irving is poison to your culture. He just is, he's poison to your culture. It's not a buyer beware, if you don't know by now, you ain't changing that. Just take a look at the Celtics before, during, and since. Take a look at the Nets before. Even Cleveland after he left, people forget this, they didn't win a title after he left. 1. LeBron wanted him gone, that's why he asked to be traded from Cleveland, and 2. they still went to the NBA Finals without him. He's a marvelous talent, but it’s not even about the results, it's about you enjoy going to work. Kyrie's not fun. It's not because he's dumb, but he's one of those guys that's smart but thinks he knows everything. He's just obtuse to the reality of life. Congratulations to Joe Tsai who said ‘What do you want to do the most? Cool, I'm not sending you there.’ The Nets won’t win an NBA Championship with Spencer Dinwiddie, but you know what? They’ll enjoy going to work a whole hell of a lot more. Kyrie Irving is a coach killer, he is poison to your culture, and this is not me saying it, it's everybody in basketball. Dallas is doing what teams do out of desperation— ‘I gotta find a guy to put with Luka.’ The only way to put a guy with Luka is to trade for somebody who's unhappy elsewhere. The problem with trading for Kyrie is not this year, it's that reportedly in order to get him you gotta sign him to a four-year max contract guaranteed extension… No thanks, and oh yeah, I didn't mention the fact he's always hurt. Forget about all the other stuff, the best ability is availability and he's not available. Great player, there is going to be some spectacular moments, they’ll play in the playoffs, they’ll win more than people probably think, Jason Kidd is actually a really good coach and can be a really good mentor, but Jason Kidd is just a more experienced Steve Nash. All-time great point guard who was brought in because he could relate to Kyrie Irving, and how did that work out? It didn’t because Kyrie is poison to your culture. He tries to get whoever the first coach is fired, and then get his own guy in place, and that didn’t work in Brooklyn, that’s why he threw a fit, and that’s why he’s gone. Mark [Cuban], you can't fix everybody, and I think he thinks he can fix it with Kyrie, that he relate to Kyrie on a granular level that other people cannot, and I would say good luck, Mark, I think you're wasting your time.” (Full Segment Above)
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Comments / 0