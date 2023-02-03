Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission Personnel Committee recommends the county become a Caring Workplace
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces at its last meeting and will send a resolution to the full commission in February recommending they join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development...
Johnson City Press
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid
BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
supertalk929.com
Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 5
Feb. 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Bristol, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 4. Readers learned that “The arrest of D. J. Ledford, aged 33, by Detective W. G. Baldwin of the Norfolk and Western railway at Johnson City yesterday evening, revealed that a most peculiar theft had been committed. Ledford confessed to the detective that he was guilty. The case is this:”
Johnson City Press
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several...
Johnson City Press
Should Erwin change its alcohol ordinance?
Alcohol has long been a thorny subject for the town of Erwin. It’s been less than a decade since town leaders, after multiple previous rejections and much deliberation, approved retail package stores and liquor by the drink within the town’s limits.
Johnson City Press
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
Johnson City Press
Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center
Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
Johnson City Press
Six applicants meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association advertised the position and collected applicants.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE passes resolution opposing third-grade retention law
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the state’s new law regarding third-grade retention. The board discussed the resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Police seek identity of man in photo
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact Criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.
Johnson City Press
Moratorium will not affect current zoning, county planner says
A recent moratorium approved by the Sullivan County Commission for the South Fork of the Holston River will not affect the current zoning for existing property owners and will only place a hold on individual requests for rezoning, the county’s planner said. The one-year moratorium was approved last month...
Johnson City Press
Infrastructure improvements continue on Ashe Street
A portion of Ashe Street is closed as contractors continue work to to install street light and communications conduit along the street. Crews are also working on the roadway excavation, stone base and curb and gutter along Ashe and Campbell streets. Johnson City officials say work related to the storm...
California trio plead guilty, supplied fentanyl linked to Wise County teen overdoses
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California trio, who was previously indicted for supplying fentanyl linked to overdoses of teens in Wise County, pleaded guilty last week. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), Alexander Ortiz, 25, of Fullerton, California, Destiny Raeann Perez, 23, of Turlock, California and Jorge Efrain Perez Jr., 24, […]
Johnson City Press
Wise County, Norton Republicans ready for selection of November candidates
WISE – Wise County and Norton Republican party members already have four candidates for one of November’s constitutional office elections as they get ready to decide Tuesday how to thin the field. The city and county Republican Party will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wise Fire...
Johnson City Press
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
Johnson City Press
Try Cafetos for light bites, coffee and maybe more
With them ol’ “Interesting Times” fading away like a politician’s pre-election campaign promise, there are stirrings of rejuvenation in the Johnson City restaurant scene. One such resurrection was referred to me by a colleague, recommending I make a stop at the corner of West Market Street...
