Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO