Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings
AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers lose close, hard-fought battle to Berrien
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers engaged the Lady Rebeletts of Berrien (BHS) in a hard-fought battle throughout the contest, but unfortunately, they came up short by the score of 51-47 at the Panther Den on Saturday, February 4. The loss drops the Lady Panthers to 3-18 on...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes lose in the final seconds at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball (GSW) suffered its second straight defeat with a 73-72 loss to North Georgia at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Jacquelyn Levay sank two free throws to extend the lead for GSW...
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost on a late missed three-pointer and North Georgia went on to defeat GSW 77-75 in overtime at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Phillip Burwell had his second-best scoring output...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team earns split in season-opening South Florida tour
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team earned a split in South Florida this past weekend. On Friday, February 3, the Hurricanes lost to Palm Beach Atlantic University 2-1 in a pitchers’ dual, but rebounded on Saturday, February 4, with an 8-4 victory over Lynn University in nearby Boca Raton, FL.
Tifton, February 06 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
Americus Times-Recorder
Four SGTC students presented GADA automotive scholarships
AMERICUS South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology students David Battle, Jr., and Jose T. Aguilar, both of Americus and Auto Collision and Repair students Traylor Blocker of Blakely and Brandon Ross of Macon were presented with Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarships recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird made the presentation.
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Tech named the best Community College in Georgia by Intelligent.com
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College has been named as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2023 by Intelligent.com. This announcement was made by SGTC President Dr. John Watford. This is the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has earned this distinction by two different organizations. Niche.com selected SGTC...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
WALB 10
Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
How does the National Weather Service issue warnings?
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At 13WMAZ, we track storms, show you potential dangers, tell you when you need to take cover, and let you know when you're in the clear. But, only the National Weather Service can issue a watch or warning. "We've used our education, all the tools,...
Peach County School District holds Job Fair
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning in Peach County, several people came out to the school district's job fair to explore new career opportunities. The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second year the fair has been...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
WALB 10
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
