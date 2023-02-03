Read full article on original website
Related
Do New Mexico’s legislators get paid a salary? They could soon.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s legislature has a huge impact on all New Mexicans. At the Roundhouse 112 unpaid legislators gather every year to decide how billions of dollars get spent and decide what laws should be on the books across New Mexico. Given the importance of their work, some people are asking: Shouldn’t legislators […]
krwg.org
Support Children’s Health Through the Public Health Climate Resiliency Act
In the Land of Enchantment, families should be able to enjoy our state’s natural beauty without worrying about whether worsening environmental conditions will harm their children’s health. Unfortunately, children are especially vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, which include extreme heat, poor air quality, drought, flooding, and wildfires. However, this legislative session, lawmakers have the opportunity to protect New Mexicans from these threats to public health by passing the Public Health and Climate Resiliency Act, thereby ensuring a healthier, brighter future for New Mexico children.
krwg.org
New Mexico Attorney General opens new office space in Las Cruces
Last Friday, Attorney General Raul Torrez held an open house for the new offices of the Attorney General in Southern New Mexico. Torrez said that the office space will be utilized as a full-service branch, and is open to any member of the public that has questions or concerns related to the Attorney General’s office.
2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act stands for now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, the state’s legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The law, crafted in the wake of nationwide protests in response to the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, aims to add accountability to policing, according to its supporter. On Saturday, that act was challenged. Republican Representative John […]
OnlyInYourState
The State Park In New Mexico That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
While incredibly cold, winter can bring some stunning beauty along with it. Between freshly fallen snow blanketing the landscape to icicles forming on trees and rocks, there can be a magical quality to the season. And if you want to experience the beauty of winter in New Mexico, Fenton Lake State Park is one place you should visit.
Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas. Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and […]
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance
Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
hearinghealthmatters.org
Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
KOAT 7
Celebrating American Indian Day
SANTA FE, N.M. — Tribes from across New Mexico filled the Rotunda Friday for American Indian Day. Presidents, Governors and representatives from the 23 tribes and pueblos across the Land of Enchantment sat front row as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed the first Friday of February as American Indian Day.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico
New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
losalamosreporter.com
Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism And Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In The State
Image depicting outcome if the proposed laws to criminalize currently legal guns and magazines pass. At top is a Winchester Wildcat in 22lr with 10 rounds of 22lr ammunition. At bottom is a Glock style pistol with 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Courtesy Michael Ham. Los Alamos. nder two proposed...
KRQE News 13
Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning
Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to protect abortion rights and transgender health care in NM takes a step forward
An abortion rights supporter holds up a sign along with the trans and nonbinary pride flags in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on the evening of Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) The first piece of legislation protecting abortion rights to begin...
Comments / 4