ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 4

Related
krwg.org

Support Children’s Health Through the Public Health Climate Resiliency Act

In the Land of Enchantment, families should be able to enjoy our state’s natural beauty without worrying about whether worsening environmental conditions will harm their children’s health. Unfortunately, children are especially vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, which include extreme heat, poor air quality, drought, flooding, and wildfires. However, this legislative session, lawmakers have the opportunity to protect New Mexicans from these threats to public health by passing the Public Health and Climate Resiliency Act, thereby ensuring a healthier, brighter future for New Mexico children.
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

New Mexico Attorney General opens new office space in Las Cruces

Last Friday, Attorney General Raul Torrez held an open house for the new offices of the Attorney General in Southern New Mexico. Torrez said that the office space will be utilized as a full-service branch, and is open to any member of the public that has questions or concerns related to the Attorney General’s office.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act stands for now

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, the state’s legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The law, crafted in the wake of nationwide protests in response to the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, aims to add accountability to policing, according to its supporter. On Saturday, that act was challenged. Republican Representative John […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The State Park In New Mexico That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

While incredibly cold, winter can bring some stunning beauty along with it. Between freshly fallen snow blanketing the landscape to icicles forming on trees and rocks, there can be a magical quality to the season. And if you want to experience the beauty of winter in New Mexico, Fenton Lake State Park is one place you should visit.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas. Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
NEW MEXICO STATE
sandovalsignpost.com

Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25

Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
IOWA STATE
Jake Wells

New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance

Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
hearinghealthmatters.org

Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrating American Indian Day

SANTA FE, N.M. — Tribes from across New Mexico filled the Rotunda Friday for American Indian Day. Presidents, Governors and representatives from the 23 tribes and pueblos across the Land of Enchantment sat front row as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed the first Friday of February as American Indian Day.
NEW MEXICO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning

Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy