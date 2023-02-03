ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi

WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
Olive Barker

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station. “I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell." School leaders say...
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was...
Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver

The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
FAA Halts Departures and Restricts Airspace Around Charleston for “National Security Effort”

UPDATE at 2:43 pm – The balloon has been downed by the U.S. military and an operation is now underway to recover the debris. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon (right) floats through the area. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina.
