FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
Antelope Valley Press
Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi
WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?
54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
live5news.com
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station. “I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell." School leaders say...
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting. Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, was taken into custody by the FBI in northern California, near Sacramento, on Friday, according to an incident report. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick...
How much will the jury learn about Alex Murdaugh's financial crimes?
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Thursday we heard testimony about Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, but it was not in front of a jury. This is because it's testimony Judge Clifton Newman has been listening to both Thursday and Friday to ultimately decide whether or not it will be allowed in this murder trial.
wtoc.com
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
counton2.com
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was...
abcnews4.com
2 dead after car drives wrong way on I-26 eastbound in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP reported two people died in a two vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the 197 mile marker around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities report a Nissan was traveling east on I-26 and a Mazda was traveling west on I-26 in the eastbound lane, causing a head on crash.
Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
wtoc.com
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
WLTX.com
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 8
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson listens in court during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
abcnews4.com
BCSD Parent calls for action after seeing video of fight with her son and a bus driver
The bus ride home after school should be a time to unwind, but for 15-year-old Ty Anderson, the drive home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 turned into something else. It started when Anderson was caught using profanity on Friday, Jan. 20 and four days later, he then received a disciplinary letter from the principal of Cane Bay High School. That same afternoon, he shared a photo of the letter on social media using a slang term to describe it.
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
holycitysinner.com
FAA Halts Departures and Restricts Airspace Around Charleston for “National Security Effort”
UPDATE at 2:43 pm – The balloon has been downed by the U.S. military and an operation is now underway to recover the debris. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon (right) floats through the area. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina.
