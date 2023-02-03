ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

The long saga to track down Kanye West is finally over: His former attorneys sever ties

Kanye West’s former attorneys have finally tracked down the elusive artist and cut ties with him, even as he faces a slew of lawsuits, according to reports. Many companies and business partners severed ties with West amid his racist and antisemitic behavior last fall, but his lawyers had to serve him with legally required notice before dropping him as a client. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, led the attorneys of Greenberg Traurig LLP on a wild goose chase for months, Billboard reported, evading their attempts to serve him.

