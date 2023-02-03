Kanye West’s former attorneys have finally tracked down the elusive artist and cut ties with him, even as he faces a slew of lawsuits, according to reports. Many companies and business partners severed ties with West amid his racist and antisemitic behavior last fall, but his lawyers had to serve him with legally required notice before dropping him as a client. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, led the attorneys of Greenberg Traurig LLP on a wild goose chase for months, Billboard reported, evading their attempts to serve him.

15 HOURS AGO