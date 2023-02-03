ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon on menacing charge

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDhW4_0kaqgqnx00

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing, according to court records.

Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police (can't) get me," on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, per multiple media reports.

The Bengals issued a statement Thursday and said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon, 26, completed his sixth season with the Bengals, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. This season, he had 210 carries for 814 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two TDs. In his six seasons, Mixon has rushed for 5,378 yards on 1,314 carries and 40 TDs, along with 231 catches for 1,763 yards and 10 scores.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round with the 48th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. A potential first-round pick, he dropped in the draft after concerns about his character. While at Oklahoma in 2014, Mixon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a woman in the face.

Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl that season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl

When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again. Greasing the city's light poles in February 2018...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service." Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Report: Brock Purdy set for surgery on torn UCL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to have surgery later this month to repair his torn UCL, a procedure that allows him to be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Purdy will have the surgery Feb. 22 in Dallas, one day after meeting with Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, per the report. Purdy is expected to make a full recovery....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player health and safety, the Washington Commanders investigation and potential sale, future plans to flex "Thursday Night Football" and when the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused on maintaining the same routine that helped him post a 14-1 record as a starter in the 2022 regular season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy