It seems that Nancy Pelosi may finally be made to answer for her responsibility in the massive security failures that occurred at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021. All in all, it hasn’t been a good couple of months for the Democratic party, and this latest news just made it worse. As the Biden Documents Scandal continues to build and the mismanagement of the Chinese spy balloon over US soil dominates headlines, some Republicans are still focused on holding Nancy Pelosi to account for the failures of security at the US Capitol on January 6th - failures to which they adamantly insist she is responsible for.

3 DAYS AGO