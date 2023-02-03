ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 256

Stanley Paige
5d ago

merely establishes Pompeo's propensity to lie! we all saw the videos! how could you believe anything he ever said , after so blatant a lie! seems to be a common characteristic of the republican party, like walker, santos , and trump!

Reply(34)
249
Bob
5d ago

No there was a peaceful transition on Jan 20, on Jan 6 there was an insurrection that attempted to stop the count of electoral votes and the constitutional duties of congress to the people, in order to keep a sitting President in power.

Reply(7)
142
Trump Has Syphilis
5d ago

even Stevie Wonder saw it wasn't a peaceful transfer. Trump didn't even show up for inauguration. what a clown

Reply(14)
168
Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
The Veracity Report

Jordan and GOP to Force Nancy Pelosi to Testify About Security Failures in 1/6 Riot at the US Capitol

It seems that Nancy Pelosi may finally be made to answer for her responsibility in the massive security failures that occurred at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021. All in all, it hasn’t been a good couple of months for the Democratic party, and this latest news just made it worse. As the Biden Documents Scandal continues to build and the mismanagement of the Chinese spy balloon over US soil dominates headlines, some Republicans are still focused on holding Nancy Pelosi to account for the failures of security at the US Capitol on January 6th - failures to which they adamantly insist she is responsible for.
The Independent

Trump makes shocking comments about trusting Putin over US ‘intelligence lowlifes’

Donald Trump has repeated claims that he trusts Russia’s president Vladimir Putin over his own director of national intelligence.The former president was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats when he originally made the claim at a 2018 joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Now, he has repeated them on his Truth Social platform.His post described members of the intelligence community, presumably including the CIA, NSA, FBI and cybersecurity agencies, as “lowlifes”.“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes[?]” wrote the former president in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
NBC News

NBC News

581K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy