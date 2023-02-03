ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

ARC Acadiana hosts annual Mardi Gras bead drive

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KHlz_0kaqgjs600

Mardi Gras season is here and we all know celebrating can get expensive.

Today, ARC of Acadiana is hosting their annual Bead Drive. The repacked beads will be available at locations in Lafayette, Iberia and St. Landry parishes.

MARDI GRAS BEADS RESALE LOCATIONS

  • Lafayette Location - 401 Galbert RD, (337) 991-2440
  • Eunice Location - 2410 W. Laurel Ave, (337) 457-4805
  • Opelousas Location - 710 S. Union Street, (337) 942-3089
  • Abbeville Location - 2325 Charity Street, (337) 898-6130
  • New Iberia Location - 1845 E. Main St., (337) 364-8275

Chelsea Guidry, program director ARC of Acadiana tells KATC, "we're able to give employment opportunities to all of those participants and also pay them for the job that they are doing. But we're not able to do that without the community's support. So without donations of clothing and household items to our resale stores, as well as Mardi Gras beads to our bad drive. Without the community's support we're not able to do any of that for them."

