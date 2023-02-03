St. Landry Superintendent leaving in June

In Thursday nights meeting, Superintendent Jenkins told board members he is not seeking contract extension. He will remain in as superintendent until June 30, 2023.

Superintendent Jenkins was chosen by the school system board in 2016 and has received special honors.

Most recently being awarded Louisiana Superintendent of the Year in December 2022 and leading St. Landry Parishes Grand Prairie Elementary School to being named as a National Blue Ribbon School.

We covered those congratulatory events in the headlines below:

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins awarded Superintendent of the Year

Two schools in Acadiana honored in Washington, D.C. as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

In his time as Superintendent, Jenkins' redistricting and tax propositions garnered controversy.

We covered the provisions in depth in the headline below:

St. Landry Parish multimillion dollar education plan under debate

Jenkins tells KATC he is choosing not to extend his contract because “it’s just time to move on.” His reasons are personal as he has spent a great amount of time away from his family and is ready to get back to them. His family lives in Zachery.

At this time, Jenkins states he does not have a job lined up.

For the next four months, Jenkins says he will continue to work to grow the district; still striving to reach the goal of a “B” rating.

Jenkins' last day is set for June 30.

Superintendent Jenkins released a letter to board members at tonight's meeting. The letter is imbedded below: