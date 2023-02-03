Read full article on original website
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bike shop in Northwest Portland is cleaning up the damage from a break-in early Monday morning, and unfortunately it’s nothing new for the shop. Fat Tire Farm posted to Facebook saying thieves driving a stolen van crashed through the front door, wall and steel roll down door of their store at 2714 Northwest Thurman Street. Police said the two male suspects then ditched the van down the street and took off with one bike from the shop - a Yeti SB160 T1 in Radium.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Deputies seeking tips on Hood River armed robbery
HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help following a Friday evening robbery. According to deputies, witnesses reported an armed man entering Marco Sports around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 281. The man then began ordering patrons and employees to the ground “in fluent Spanish,” according to the sheriff’s office.
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Portland shooting leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Southwest Portland left a man injured Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street at about 1:12 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the...
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
Make Up Your Mind, Portland
I spent the past twenty years listening to people complain that there are too many people moving here, that everything is getting too expensive, that this city was cooler back in the 90's when it was grungy and dirty and cheap. And then, like magic, fewer people are moving here and the city is getting grungier and dirtier and cheaper. So are people finally happy? No! Now everyone is complaining that too many people are moving out, and property values are dropping, and the city was better back in the teens when everything was trendy and hipster. Make up your mind Portland! Decide what kind of city you want to be and be it. Stop complaining about how much better everything used to be. Be here now.
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen Gresham firefighter
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest. The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended...
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
