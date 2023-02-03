Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
news4sanantonio.com
Vet shortage across the U.S. Local vet says it's bad
Alamo Heights - Experts say there’s a veterinarian shortage in the U.S. and one that’s expected to result in the need for around 41,000 more veterinarians needed by 2030 to meet the growing demand. A local veterinarian who says with the increase in pet ownership and retirement of veterinarians due to the pandemic, it will take time before things get better. This is a typical day for Dr. Kirby who’s a veterinarian in Alamo Heights. He’ll see at least 50 animals today and all will get his undivided attention. From sun up to sun down, Alamo Heights Pet Clinic is busy. At the helm is veterinarian and owner Dr. Dan Kirby. He says it’s an understaffed industry right now, especially with the increase in pet ownership after the pandemic. “What you find is these people want to work as veterinarians , but not work the hours that’s required to learn,” said Dr. Kirby.
news4sanantonio.com
Former #1 female boxer in the U.S. joins the San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO – The #1 ranked female boxer in the United States during 2017 is now a San Antonio Police Department officer. Former Team USA Boxer Ravven Brown graduated from the SAPD Training Academy last December. Officer Brown originally moved to Texas to play basketball at the University of...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
news4sanantonio.com
Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility
SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down at West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
news4sanantonio.com
Elderly man arrested for allegedly stabbing younger man after altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man Sunday afternoon on the West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect who robbed Southside Walgreens with a knife
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who robbed a Southside Walgreens. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m., Jan. 10, at a Walgreens on S. Zarzamora Street. According to the police, the suspect stole several pieces of merchandise and threatened store employees with a bladed tool.
news4sanantonio.com
'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating after man with gunshot wound found at Ft. Sam Houston gate entrance
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at the Ft. Sam Houston gate entrance early Sunday morning. At around 3:02 a.m. police responded to the 800 Block of N Walters St., at the Fort Sam Houston entrance gate for a shooting. Upon arrival, police...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
news4sanantonio.com
Downtown San Antonio continues to develop with an emphasis on urban growth
SAN ANTONIO - No question about it, San Antonio is booming with business and residential growth happening well outside 1604. Last month, we showed you how commercial development is transforming many San Antonio historical locations despite the economic uncertainty. But the heart of the city, the urban core, is also seeing its own development explosion. That's a good thing for you, the city and visitors.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire Crews were quick to put out a fire on the Northwest Side of town early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 900 block of Leal St., around 9:11 a.m. Fire crews say the building, which is used as an Airbnb, was vacant at the time of the blaze.
news4sanantonio.com
Person treated for smoke inhalation following early-morning fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person was checked out for smoke inhalation after a fire did massive damage to a small home on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 3 a.m. Monday at a small apartment type building that was off the main building on West French Place near Interstate 10.
news4sanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
news4sanantonio.com
Showers, thunderstorms, plenty of wind set to move into San Antonio Tuesday night
SAN ANTONIO - We've got a wet couple of days on the horizon this week. Tuesday will be a pretty cloudy day with a few sprinkles or mist possible early. As the day progresses, the deck of clouds in the area will thicken and start to produce a few showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and humid.
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy to replace power lines causing major highway shut-downs
SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy will be replacing power lines over the next two weekends, which could impact your commutes on the West and Southwest sides of town. Crews will begin working to replace utilities on 4 miles of lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road. So, for the next...
Comments / 1