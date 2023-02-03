ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vet shortage across the U.S. Local vet says it's bad

Alamo Heights - Experts say there’s a veterinarian shortage in the U.S. and one that’s expected to result in the need for around 41,000 more veterinarians needed by 2030 to meet the growing demand. A local veterinarian who says with the increase in pet ownership and retirement of veterinarians due to the pandemic, it will take time before things get better. This is a typical day for Dr. Kirby who’s a veterinarian in Alamo Heights. He’ll see at least 50 animals today and all will get his undivided attention. From sun up to sun down, Alamo Heights Pet Clinic is busy. At the helm is veterinarian and owner Dr. Dan Kirby. He says it’s an understaffed industry right now, especially with the increase in pet ownership after the pandemic. “What you find is these people want to work as veterinarians , but not work the hours that’s required to learn,” said Dr. Kirby.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility

SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking suspect who robbed Southside Walgreens with a knife

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who robbed a Southside Walgreens. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m., Jan. 10, at a Walgreens on S. Zarzamora Street. According to the police, the suspect stole several pieces of merchandise and threatened store employees with a bladed tool.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence

SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Downtown San Antonio continues to develop with an emphasis on urban growth

SAN ANTONIO - No question about it, San Antonio is booming with business and residential growth happening well outside 1604. Last month, we showed you how commercial development is transforming many San Antonio historical locations despite the economic uncertainty. But the heart of the city, the urban core, is also seeing its own development explosion. That's a good thing for you, the city and visitors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Fire Crews were quick to put out a fire on the Northwest Side of town early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 900 block of Leal St., around 9:11 a.m. Fire crews say the building, which is used as an Airbnb, was vacant at the time of the blaze.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy