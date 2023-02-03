Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department.

Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say.

Child Protective Services has been contacted. Atwater Police later updated the social media post to state that a family member has been located.

