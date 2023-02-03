ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

By Michelle Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWeQM_0kaqesdp00

ATWATER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department.

Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say.

Child Protective Services has been contacted. Atwater Police later updated the social media post to state that a family member has been located.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 6

Yessenia Raiderette Rosales
4d ago

Are you serious? Thank God he was found by trustworthy people . And where in the hell are his parents?

Reply
4
god is good
3d ago

geeez wth is wrong with people? a family member stepped up. fine BUT WHERE THE HELL WERE THE PARENTS OR PARENT ????

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
JAMESTOWN, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 5 injured in separate overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON – Police in Stockton are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people dead and five wounded, authorities said.The first shooting happened at a Stockton business late Saturday night and left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents

Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Family Attempts to Conceal Identity of Suspect in High Speed Pursuit

Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. “At around 7:30 p.m. back on December 16, 2022, Deputies from our Special Services Division (SSD) got into a pursuit with a vehicle that began in Lincoln Center and lasted about three miles, reaching speeds of at least 65mph on residential streets. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons when the suspect drove back into Lincon Center at the height of the busy holiday shopping season.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found in Fresno River, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from deputies Thursday was found a day later, dead in the Fresno River, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Maurice Snowden was pulled over near Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst for making an illegal lane change, […]
OAKHURST, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater

“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
ATWATER, CA
crimevoice.com

Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest

Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Deputies search for man who escaped from Calaveras County Jail

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the Calaveras County Jail on Thursday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., of San Andreas, was taking out the trash with another incarcerated person while being supervised by jail staff, when he took off running toward the back fence.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy