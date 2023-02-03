ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Justin wilson
4d ago

we all know that he won't do prison time which is not right just because you wear a badge doesn't make you any better than any one else infact you are heald to a higher standard because I promise you if we did this they would throw the book at us the same goes for him or it should but we all know that he will get off easily

Big Country News

Former Caldwell Police Lieutenant Sentenced to Federal Prison

IDAHO - A 42-year-old former Caldwell Police Lieutenant has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for falsifying a police report after using force against an individual who was detained and handcuffed in 2017. Joseph Alan Hoadley was also found guilty of witness tampering by harassment and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding.
CALDWELL, ID
