Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Caldwell Police Lieutenant Sentenced to Federal Prison
IDAHO - A 42-year-old former Caldwell Police Lieutenant has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for falsifying a police report after using force against an individual who was detained and handcuffed in 2017. Joseph Alan Hoadley was also found guilty of witness tampering by harassment and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding.
Former Caldwell Lieutenant sentenced to three months at federal facility
A former Caldwell Police Lieutenant convicted on three federal charges will now spend three months incarcerated at a federal facility.
Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial
BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
U.S. Attorney recommends nearly 3.5 years prison for former Caldwell officer
BOISE - Days before a former high-ranking Caldwell Police officer is set to be sentenced for three federal crimes, court papers filed Monday detail why prosecutors believe he belongs in prison and why his defense attorney believes he doesn’t. Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
koze.com
Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023
Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County. When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'
The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The push to make Emergency Medical Services 'essential' in Idaho, and why it matters
Last month on the second floor statehouse rotunda, about two dozen uniformed EMS personnel and leadership gathered among displays, handouts and $45 thousand dollar stretchers, all meant to grab the attention of lawmakers. Ada County’s Chief Paramedic, Shawn Rayne, was there. “Issues from funding to recruitment and retention of...
Gas In Boise Has Skyrocketed In 30 Days. Who’s To Blame?
It's been kind of nice driving in the Treasure Valley (please save your traffic jokes, we know.) In the last part of 2022, we were paying less per gallon at gas stations around Idaho, and there was much rejoicing. Citizens took to the streets in celebration, holding neighborhood cookouts, pop-up...
Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Current, former Amazon employees react to OSHA citation
IDAHO, USA — On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a citation for Amazon's fulfillment center in Nampa, stating the company created an unsafe work environment. Now, current and former employees are speaking out about the working conditions in Nampa. "You're doing a physical job," current employee...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.8-Mile Loop Trail In Idaho Leads Adventurers To Little-Known City Views
An escape into nature is the ideal way to disconnect, relax, and get away from the hustle of daily life. While there are excellent trails all around the Gem State that are perfect for a day outdoors, located in Ada County is the family-friendly Seaman’s Gulch Trail. This hiking trail is short and easy, and takes you to incredible views of the city and surrounding area. It’s one loop trail in Idaho that adventurers of all ages will enjoy.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1