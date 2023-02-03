ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
ALBANY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Kyle Tucker, Astros go to salary arbitration with $2.5M gap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker went to salary arbitration with the World Series champion Houston Astros on Wednesday, asking for $7.5 million rather than the team's $5 million offer. The $2.5 million gap matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their...
HOUSTON, TX

