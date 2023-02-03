Read full article on original website
Should GM Offer The Turbo 2.7L High-Output L3B Engine In The Full-Size SUVs?
Despite an industry-wide pivot to electric vehicles, internal-combustion engine technology continues to impress. That includes GM’s turbocharged 2.7L High-Output L3B four-cylinder gasoline engine, which can be found in a broad variety of applications, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac CT4, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Notably, the turbo 2.7L I4 L3B is not offered in GM’s full-size SUVs – but maybe it should be.
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q4 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the fourth quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets 5G Network Connectivity
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV will be the first GM vehicle in North America to feature 5G network connectivity, GM Authority has learned. This 5G capability will be standard on all trims of the Lyriq. GM announced its 5G plans for 2024 on August 19th, 2021, after two years of...
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, plus $500 cash back. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on the 2023...
C7 Corvette Development Budget Was $270 Million
The seventh-generation C7 Chevy Corvette, produced between the 2014 and 2019 model years, is potentially the very last front-engine, internal-combustion sports car to wear the iconic nameplate. Interestingly, the C7 Corvette was developed with a relatively small $270 million budget, per former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. In an interview...
2022 Was The Chevy Malibu’s Best Sales Year Since 2019
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the automotive landscape to its core, with a series of unprecedented events that limited the automaker’s ability to manufacture and sell vehicles. As we continue to progress out of the virus slump, sales and production output continue to improve, and now, the Chevy Malibu posted its best sales year in 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
Chevy Onix Plus Continues To Be Brazil’s Most Fuel-Efficient Car
General Motors announced that the Chevy Onix Plus continues to be the most fuel-efficient car in Brazil, where once again the low fuel consumption of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact vehicle has been recognized by local authorities. The Chevy Onix Plus led the ranking of the most efficient cars in Brazil...
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
Chevy Corvette Tops Consumer Reports 2022 Owner Satisfaction Survey
The C8 Corvette has rocked the performance car segment since its inception for the 2020 model year, providing buyers with a tantalizing combination of performance, capability, and relative affordability. As a result, it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports has reported that the Chevy Corvette has been ranked as the most satisfying vehicle to own.
Ford Is Benchmarking The Chevy Silverado 1500’s Towing Abilities
As is the nature of business, automakers are constantly competing with one another to provide the most compelling product to customers. Often, in order to gauge how a rival’s vehicle performs, automakers will buy and test out said vehicle as a comparison to their own product. Thanks to GM Authority photographers, we’ve caught Ford doing exactly that, as the Blue Oval was captured testing out the towing abilities of a Chevy Silverado 1500.
Moonshot Green Almost Didn’t Become GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Color
The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is certainly a striking thing to look at, thanks in no small part to its exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint. Now, GM Authority has learned that Moonshot Green Matte almost didn’t become the exclusive hue for the GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1.
Here’s Why Your GMC Sierra 1500 May Have A Front-Axle Clicking Noise
Certain GMC Sierra 1500 owners may notice their pickup emitting a clicking noise around the front axle while driving. Now, a possible cause behind this issue has been identified, as well as the repairs needed to fix it. Per a report from GM TechLink, the front axle clicking issue may...
Here’s The Difference Between 2023 GMC Yukon Galvano And Vader Chrome Trim
For the 2023 model year, the GMC Yukon receives the Denali Ultimate treatment, which has already been applied to the GMC Sierra 1500 and will be introduced on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. When furnished in this new range-topping trim level, the 2023 GMC Yukon and the two pickup trucks feature the distinctive Vader Chrome accenting. However, the “regular” Yukon Denali features Galvano Chrome accenting. To help distinguish the differences between these exterior accents, here’s a quick breakdown.
GMC Terrain Recalled For Inadequate Fuel Pump Flow Issue
GM is issuing a safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 GMC Terrain and 2022 GMC Terrain crossover due to a problem with the fuel pump module failing to reliably deliver enough fuel to the engine, creating a stalling risk. GM notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or...
