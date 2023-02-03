Read full article on original website
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senate hearing slated on Biden, Pentagon handling of China spy balloon, delayed shoot down
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, will hold a hearing Thursday on the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over Montana (including the state’s nuclear missile sites) and other states before being shot down Saturday off the South Carolina coast. President Joe Biden has come under criticism for not shooting down...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fischer says Biden should have 'more forcefully' called out China
Sen. Deb Fischer said President Joe Biden "should have more forcefully called out China as a threat to global security" during his State of the Union address to Congress following a week in which a Chinese balloon traversed the United States on what appeared to be a spying mission. "All...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee approves bill to eliminate JLOC, move oversight of OPE to Legislative Council
The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Panel passes bills aimed at transgender Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — A senate committee passed two bills aimed at transgender care on Wednesday. Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would prohibit the provision of transgender health care to minors. Violation of the act would be a felony with a fine of up to $100,000 and...
