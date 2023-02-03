ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Fischer says Biden should have 'more forcefully' called out China

Sen. Deb Fischer said President Joe Biden "should have more forcefully called out China as a threat to global security" during his State of the Union address to Congress following a week in which a Chinese balloon traversed the United States on what appeared to be a spying mission. "All...
Committee approves bill to eliminate JLOC, move oversight of OPE to Legislative Council

The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.
Panel passes bills aimed at transgender Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY — A senate committee passed two bills aimed at transgender care on Wednesday. Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would prohibit the provision of transgender health care to minors. Violation of the act would be a felony with a fine of up to $100,000 and...
