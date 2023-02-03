ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, MS

EC Lady Warriors Host Co-Lin Lady Wolves in Decatur

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors basketball team were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight hosting the Lady Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College from Wesson. It was a close game throughout the first half of play with the Lady Wolves taking a 2 point lead when the horn sounded, 23-21. The third quarter of the game saw the Lady Wolves jump out to a 14 point lead which the Lady Warriors were unable to overcome in the final quarter. The Lady Wolves won the contest by 10 points, 61-51. The Lady Warriors are now 6-12 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake

8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane. 8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road. 8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on...
Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th. Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle. While EMS, deputies,...
Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean

Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.

