The East Central Community College Lady Warriors basketball team were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight hosting the Lady Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College from Wesson. It was a close game throughout the first half of play with the Lady Wolves taking a 2 point lead when the horn sounded, 23-21. The third quarter of the game saw the Lady Wolves jump out to a 14 point lead which the Lady Warriors were unable to overcome in the final quarter. The Lady Wolves won the contest by 10 points, 61-51. The Lady Warriors are now 6-12 overall and 3-6 in conference play.

DECATUR, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO