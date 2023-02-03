Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
EC Lady Warriors Host Co-Lin Lady Wolves in Decatur
The East Central Community College Lady Warriors basketball team were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium tonight hosting the Lady Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College from Wesson. It was a close game throughout the first half of play with the Lady Wolves taking a 2 point lead when the horn sounded, 23-21. The third quarter of the game saw the Lady Wolves jump out to a 14 point lead which the Lady Warriors were unable to overcome in the final quarter. The Lady Wolves won the contest by 10 points, 61-51. The Lady Warriors are now 6-12 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
Rebels and Rebelettes to face Bayou Academy in North State Tournament
The Leake Academy Rebel and Rebelette basketball teams will face Bayou Academy in the opening round of the MAIS 5A North State Tournament in Mendenhall. Both teams will play Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Rebelettes play at 4:00 pm with the Rebels game set to tip off at 5:15 pm. Winners...
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
Alarms, Accidents, and a Shots Fired in Leake
8:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Nichols Lane. 8:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Redwater School near Lillie Billy Road. 8:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a disturbance on...
Leake County Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A Leake County man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that happened on Friday, January 27th. Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Lena Volunteers were dispatched to an area of Ealy Road when a caller reported that a female was thrown out of a vehicle. While EMS, deputies,...
Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean
Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.
