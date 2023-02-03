ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh Valley sports scores and a look at Friday’s schedule

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Today’s Lehigh Valley sports schedule and last night’s scores.

To report your school’s scores and stats, please complete this SPORTS SCORES FORM

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Boys Swimming

Easton at Phillipsburg, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Easton at Phillipsburg, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northwestern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 5:30 p.m.

Stroudsburg at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Moravian Academy at Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6:45 p.m.

Salisbury at Palmerton, 6:45 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic at Allen, 7 p.m.

Dieruff at Bethlehem Catholic, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Easton, 7 p.m.

Northampton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Moravian Academy at Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6:45 p.m.

Northwestern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 6:45 p.m.

Palmerton at Salisbury, 6:45 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic at Dieruff, 7 p.m.

East Stroudsburg South at East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m.

Easton at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg, 7 p.m.

Pocono Mountain East at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.

Allen at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Northampton, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

Girls Swimming

Pocono Mountain West 86, Stroudsburg 84

Southern Lehigh 122, Freedom 57

Boys Swimming

Stroudsburg 102, Pocono Mountain West 66

Southern Lehigh 109, Freedom 63

Rifle

Emmaus 999 83x, Stroudsburg 997 62x

Girls Basketball

Emmaus 56, Parkland 48

Boys Basketball

Emmaus 47, Parkland 45

SEND US YOUR SCORES

Coaches and scorekeepers can help ensure their student-athletes are recognized by promptly reporting scores, stats and summaries by using a form that can be found at themorningcall.com/submitascore

Have questions? Email sports@mcall.com

Comments / 0

 

