Lehigh Valley sports scores and a look at Friday’s schedule
Today’s Lehigh Valley sports schedule and last night’s scores.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Boys Swimming
Easton at Phillipsburg, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Easton at Phillipsburg, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northwestern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 5:30 p.m.
Stroudsburg at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Moravian Academy at Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6:45 p.m.
Salisbury at Palmerton, 6:45 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic at Allen, 7 p.m.
Dieruff at Bethlehem Catholic, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Easton, 7 p.m.
Northampton at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Moravian Academy at Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, 6:45 p.m.
Northwestern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 6:45 p.m.
Palmerton at Salisbury, 6:45 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic at Dieruff, 7 p.m.
East Stroudsburg South at East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m.
Easton at Nazareth, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg, 7 p.m.
Pocono Mountain East at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.
Allen at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Northampton, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
Girls Swimming
Pocono Mountain West 86, Stroudsburg 84
Southern Lehigh 122, Freedom 57
Boys Swimming
Stroudsburg 102, Pocono Mountain West 66
Southern Lehigh 109, Freedom 63
Rifle
Emmaus 999 83x, Stroudsburg 997 62x
Girls Basketball
Emmaus 56, Parkland 48
Boys Basketball
Emmaus 47, Parkland 45
