‘Nothing Short of Fascinating': Chicago's Retiring Investigator Lisa Parker Reflects on Consumer Wins After Decades Of Exposing Public Risks

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain

Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation

Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Details Emerge After Fire Rips Through Commercial Building in Austin

Chicago firefighters spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze in the 4700 block of West Lake Street on the city’s West Side, with one person suffering an injury. There were a larger than normal amount of firefighters on scene for the fire, with a spokesperson for CFD telling NBC 5 that the department had issues getting enough water onto the blaze in its early stages.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Injured as Austin Warehouse Fire Causes Street Closures

Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, causing street closures and calls for additional resources at the scene. According to fire officials, the fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street has been upgraded to a 2-11 fire, with additional units and water resources called to help battle the blaze.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: How Blackhawks Are Preparing for Possibility of Life Without Kane, Toews

Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days

Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

