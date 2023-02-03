‘Nothing Short of Fascinating': Chicago's Retiring Investigator Lisa Parker Reflects on Consumer Wins After Decades Of Exposing Public Risks

Read full article on original website
Chicago Suburb Named Safest in US; Another Suburb Makes Top 15 in New Report
Two Illinois cities were named among the safest in the U.S. in a new report, including one Chicago suburb, which was dubbed the safest city in the country. The ranking of the 15 safest cities in America was published by finance site MoneyGeek last month, naming Naperville as the top-ranked city in the country. Also making the list was Joliet, which ranked at no. 8.
Public Safety Takes Center Stage as Vallas Returns Donation Amid Criticism
Paul Vallas has returned a campaign donation from a retired police officer with ties to the Laquan McDonald case, but the fact he accepted the money has sparked a tsunami of criticism from his Chicago mayoral rivals. That story is playing out as candidates look to establish their policy proposals...
Chicago Bears Help Promote NFL in Trip to Spain
Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was Tuesday in Madrid, with several hundred...
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Set To Return Next Month for 2023 Race
As St. Patrick's Day approaches, a legendary Chicago tradition has confirmed its return. The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is happening in March of 2023, giving thousands of runners a chance to flood the city streets. This is the second straight year of the Shamrock Shuffle, following its two-year hiatus...
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Registration Still Open as Race Day Inches Closer
Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of downtown Chicago next month as the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns, but a key deadline approaches this week. Registration continues to be available for runners who wish to take part in the seasonal event, but starting Tuesday, the cost will change.
Winning $850,000 ‘Lucky Day Lotto' Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburb
It may not have been the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot, but $850,000 is nothing to sneeze at. According to officials with the Illinois Lottery, a lucky $850,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at over the weekend at a gas station in Waukegan. The winning ticket was purchased at Thornton's...
Details Emerge After Fire Rips Through Commercial Building in Austin
Chicago firefighters spent Monday afternoon battling a blaze in the 4700 block of West Lake Street on the city’s West Side, with one person suffering an injury. There were a larger than normal amount of firefighters on scene for the fire, with a spokesperson for CFD telling NBC 5 that the department had issues getting enough water onto the blaze in its early stages.
1 Injured as Austin Warehouse Fire Causes Street Closures
Firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, causing street closures and calls for additional resources at the scene. According to fire officials, the fire in the 4700 block of West Lake Street has been upgraded to a 2-11 fire, with additional units and water resources called to help battle the blaze.
1 Person Dead, at Least 14 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
One person has died and at least 14 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say. A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the...
Podcast: How Blackhawks Are Preparing for Possibility of Life Without Kane, Toews
Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
When White Sox Pitchers and Catchers Report to Spring Training
When White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates...
SWAT Team Called After Group Tries to Free Man as Police Took Him Into Custody
Chicago police have called a SWAT team to a West Garfield Park residence after a group of men tried to free another man who was being taken into custody, then fired shots at responding officers. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue...
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
Fire at Vacant Building in Chicago Lawn Leaves Man Dead
A man was dead after a fire early Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 36, was in a vacant building sometime Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Whipple Street when the fire started, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Holy...
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days
Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
Aurora Police Shoot Person Armed With Knives That Lunged at Officers
Police in suburban Aurora say they shot a person after they reportedly lunged at officers with a knife during an armed confrontation Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue. A caller told officers that a person at the residence...
