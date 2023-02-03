‘Nothing Short of Fascinating': Chicago's Retiring Investigator Lisa Parker Reflects on Consumer Wins After Decades Of Exposing Public Risks

Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO