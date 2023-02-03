Read full article on original website
WVNews
Monongalia Commission (West Virginia) President Tom Bloom addresses Kanawha County Commission; urges cooperation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom addressed the Kanawha County Commission on Tuesday morning. “I'm excited and quite honored to be here today representing [commissioners Sean Sikora and Jeff Arnett],” Bloom said.
WVNews
Del. Summers helps Taylor County (West Virginia) students reach for the moon
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Empowering females is the ultimate goal of Libera, and with the help of Del. Amy Summers, young females will be encouraged to reach for the moon. Summers recently made a donation to Libera to help supply young ladies in Taylor County elementary schools learn about a highly intelligent, strong West Virginia woman who went on to claim one of the highest civilian honors for her work in mathematics.
WVNews
Food Lion Feeds donates to Mustard Seed in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mustard Seed Inc., doing business as The Mustard Seed, has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Mustard Seed will use the gift to purchase nonperishable food to stock the pantry, which...
WVNews
William R. (Bill) Povish II
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — William R. (Bill) Povish II, 85, of Philippi passed away on January 31, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Bill was born at the family farm in Kempton, MD, on April 17, 1937, and was the son of the late William (Vince) Povish and Stella (Turek) Povish. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Joyce Santee Povish, and his daughter, Amy Shipley. Surviving are one son, Billy Povish, Oakland, MD, two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Suzanne and Donald Criss, and Christine and Randy Freeman, all of Harrisonburg, VA, two granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. Surviving also is a special friend, Doris Mundy, of Philippi with whom he shared his retirement years.
WVNews
Comic, magician & ventriloquist Gross to perform next month at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Comic, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross will perform at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Tickets for Andy Gross: Mindboggling start at $19, and went on sale to Friends of the Robinson Grand on Tuesday. General public tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center earns CT, MRI accreditations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has been awarded three-year accreditations in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) by the American College of Radiology (ACR). “Achieving this accreditation is a significant milestone for our facility,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer,...
WVNews
Joan Marie Randolph
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joan Marie Randolph, 85, of Clarksburg went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born May 20, 1937, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Steve P. and Mildred Margaret Peasak Goolie. Joan graduated from Victory High School, Class...
WVNews
Buccaneers complete sweep season series against Cougars with 46-41 road win
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyed by an outstanding effort on the defensive end, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers were able to complete the season sweep of the Lincoln Cougars on Monday night with a 46-41 road win. The Buccaneers forced 29 turnovers, taking advantage of the Cougars’ miscues to the...
WVNews
On the Mark: Hoss and Carey
The latest inductees to the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, under the direction of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, were announced this past Friday. And it involves two greats with ties to West Virginia University.
