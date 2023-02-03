PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — William R. (Bill) Povish II, 85, of Philippi passed away on January 31, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Bill was born at the family farm in Kempton, MD, on April 17, 1937, and was the son of the late William (Vince) Povish and Stella (Turek) Povish. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Joyce Santee Povish, and his daughter, Amy Shipley. Surviving are one son, Billy Povish, Oakland, MD, two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Suzanne and Donald Criss, and Christine and Randy Freeman, all of Harrisonburg, VA, two granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. Surviving also is a special friend, Doris Mundy, of Philippi with whom he shared his retirement years.

