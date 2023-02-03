ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison

By Grace Deng
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17P58T_0kaqdPH500

Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily.

The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore voting rights to people still on parole or probation. The bill heads to the state Senate for a vote.

“People for years and sometimes decades have no stake, have no investment, have no way to be heard,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon at a press conference ahead of the vote. “After this bill passes, they will have that voice. They will have that power. They will reclaim that for themselves.”

More than 50,000 Minnesotans would be able to vote if the bill ( HF28 ) is signed into law. Current Minnesota law allows formerly incarcerated people to vote after finishing every part of their sentence, including probation, parole or any form of supervised release. Minnesota has one of the lowest incarceration rates in the country but some of the longest probationary periods of any state.

Restoring the right to vote is part of the Democratic push to expand voting rights, as Republican states across the country have sought to restrict voting by eliminating ballot drop boxes and shortening early voting periods.

“As a system set up on representation, if we can’t all participate, we can’t truly be representative of everyone in our state,” said chief author of the bill Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope.

Advocates say preventing people on parole or probation from voting disproportionately affects people of color, particularly Black Americans, and pointed to studies that show people are less likely to reoffend if they engage in civic activities like voting. On the House floor, Frazier connected his bill to the history of legislators excluding people of color from voting.

Two states and the District of Columbia allow incarcerated people to retain their voting rights while in prison, while 21 states restore voting rights automatically upon release.

Republicans talked about crimes, and said that the people who committed them should not be allowed to vote. Democrats spoke about their own friends or people they met who are on parole or probation.

Republicans attempted to pass an amendment that would prevent people on parole or probation for murder or sex crime convictions from voting, calling themselves victim’s rights advocates. Chief author Rep. Frazier said restricting “one-off” situations was not in the spirit of the bill.

“I heard the testimony from the domestic violence organizations and whatever that the victims are for this,” said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover. “I would like to know what data they used to say that. Did they interview all the victims? What about the dead victims? They aren’t getting a voice in this.”

Several victims’ rights groups — including the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault — are in support of restoring the right to vote for anyone on probation or parole.

Republicans also introduced amendments related to voting fraud — a common GOP talking point that is rare in practice — including an amendment to prevent people from voting if they’re still on parole or probation for elections or voting-related felony convictions.

“We should choose to protect the sanctity of our vote,” said Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch. “It is a red herring to say that somehow this is shaming people. Well I’m sorry, you’ve already gotten a felony conviction. You should maybe be a little ashamed of the behavior you engaged in to receive that felony conviction.”

The bill passed 71-59.

The post House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate. “We are filled with hope that we can once again drive without fear,” said leader of the Minnesota Immigrant Movement Jovita Morales […] The post Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP votes to oust Rep. Omar from foreign affairs panel for past antisemitic remarks

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted along party lines Thursday to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past antisemitic statements.  The removal, the first for a Democrat during this session of Congress, followed Democrats’ vote to strip two Republicans of all their committee assignments last Congress for making threats […] The post U.S. House GOP votes to oust Rep. Omar from foreign affairs panel for past antisemitic remarks appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills

A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law

With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive health care for all residents in Minnesota law. Full stop. No exceptions. “The message that we’re sending Minnesota today is very clear. Your rights are protected in the state. You have the right to make your own decisions about […] The post Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said the greatest threat to the nation’s future is the rising national debt, though he gave few specifics for how he planned to lower deficit spending or avoid a first-ever default on the debt this year.  The California Republican, in a 10-minute address from the U.S. […] The post U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Of more than 7,500 threats against members of Congress in 2022, just 22 prosecuted

WASHINGTON —  Members of Congress receive thousands of threats a year, though just a fraction of the people who call, mail or email will ever be prosecuted — a situation that’s of great concern to the police who guard members. Just 22 of the 7,501 threats lobbed at members during 2022 led to prosecution, the […] The post Of more than 7,500 threats against members of Congress in 2022, just 22 prosecuted appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Minnesota Reformer

Congressional Black Caucus meets with Biden to push for police accountability

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday evening to urge the administration to use its executive power for law enforcement reform, following criminal charges for police officers in the killing of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee.  “My hope is this dark memory spurs some […] The post Congressional Black Caucus meets with Biden to push for police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MEMPHIS, TN
Minnesota Reformer

Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday night is expected in his State of the Union address to call on Congress to work with the administration to address in a bipartisan manner the fentanyl crisis, administration officials said on a call with reporters. Biden will call for expanded access to opioid-related addiction treatment and announce […] The post Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for this Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden. The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and […] The post U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs

WASHINGTON — From 2020 to 2022, a group of Minnesotans pretended to be serving meals to low-income children, all the while filing for reimbursement under a federal COVID-19 relief program aimed to buoy child nutrition as schools and childcare centers closed.  In all, the schemers defrauded the government of $250 million. Three defendants pleaded guilty […] The post U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minnesota Reformer

States criticized for spending federal relief funds on tax cuts, prisons

As states plan how they’ll spend the $25 billion remaining in federal COVID relief funds, some also are facing criticism and renewed scrutiny over how they allocated money already received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Of the $198 billion authorized by Congress in 2021, $173 billion already has been appropriated by states, the District […] The post States criticized for spending federal relief funds on tax cuts, prisons appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
TENNESSEE STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The SCOTUS leak investigation: Did they hire Inspector Clouseau?

So, it ends “not with a bang but a whimper.”          The memorable phrase of poet T. S. Eliot in “The Hollow Men” aptly describes the denouement of the much-ballyhooed investigation of the leak of the draft of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. The leak proved prescient because the final version, authored by Justice Samuel Alito […] The post The SCOTUS leak investigation: Did they hire Inspector Clouseau? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

White House targets economic development in Central America to reduce migration

WASHINGTON — The White House Monday announced nearly $1 billion in investments to address economic causes of migration in several Central American countries, an effort being spurred by Vice President Kamala Harris. Spread over several years, 10 private companies from Target to Nestlé are pledging $950 million to create economic development in Honduras, El Salvador […] The post White House targets economic development in Central America to reduce migration appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New U.S. House Natural Resources chair opposes limits on fossil fuel development

The incoming chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee wants to allow more mining and believes technology — not limitations on fossil fuel production — is the best way to address climate change. As part of their organization of the chamber they now control, U.S. House Republicans selected Arkansas’ Bruce Westerman to lead the […] The post New U.S. House Natural Resources chair opposes limits on fossil fuel development appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Proposed federal rule would lower credit card late fees

As Americans continue to struggle with high credit card rates, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a rule to help lessen some of their financial burden — in the form of lower late fees.  The new rule would limit late fees to $8. Currently credit card companies can charge as high as $41 — […] The post Proposed federal rule would lower credit card late fees appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ALABAMA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Walz and the Legislature are tackling hunger — a few tweaks could mean even more progress

The late Sen. Paul Wellstone talked about public policy, electoral politics, and grassroots organizing as the ingredients for change that are “linked like the three legs of a stool.” Referring to that stool, Wellstone taught us that community organizing and electoral politics without a clear public policy agenda leads to a politics devoid of direction. […] The post Walz and the Legislature are tackling hunger — a few tweaks could mean even more progress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy