Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
krcrtv.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
krcrtv.com
Mobile Home fire in Shasta County sends one to UC Davis with severe burns
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — One person was flown to U.C Davis with injuries after a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning. The Shasta County Cal Fire Unit received a call about the fire around 12:30 a.m. on the 27000 block of Bull Skin Ridge Road in Oak Run. When...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
krcrtv.com
One Safe Place and Children's Legacy Center combine forces
REDDING, Calif. — They work hand-in-hand anyways, so Redding's One SAFE Place and Children's Legacy Center are looking at merging their services. One Safe Place clients often have children and come of those children are clients of the children's legacy center. The Children 's Legacy Center's CEO, Kimberly Johnson, is now the interim-CEO of One Safe Place. She's leading a comprehensive analysis of One Safe Place. She says combining them makes sense.
krcrtv.com
Understanding fentanyl exposure
REDDING, Calif. — Fentanyl has quickly become one of the leading opioid killers in the Northstate, and the country, but its danger is often misunderstood. The exceptionally small dose of fentanyl that can kill a person is often cited, as well as the fact that the opioid is odorless and tasteless, according to the CDC. But what constitutes contact with this incredibly dangerous drug?
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
krcrtv.com
Mike Krueger meets 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — On this week's Turtle Bay Tuesday, Mike Krueger and Adrienne John meet 'Kalkadoon' the Ackie Monitor Lizard from the 'land down under.'. Adrienne, (the resident reptile expert) introduces the Ackie Monitor Lizard also known as the spiny tail monitor. She says this type of lizard lives...
krcrtv.com
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
krcrtv.com
Highway 299 reopens after overturned vehicle in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, Monday, 10:45 a.m. Caltrans says the westbound lane is now open after an overturned vehicle blocked it Monday morning. ORIGINAL, Monday, 10:15 a.m. The westbound lane of State Route 299 is blocked in eastern Shasta County Monday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according...
krcrtv.com
California will no longer require COVID vaccines for K-12 students
REDDING, Calif. — School children in California will no longer be required to have a coronavirus (COVID) vaccine to attend school, according to state public health officials. The Friday announcement will end one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the state. The policy was first introduced...
krcrtv.com
Transitional pallet shelter community assembled in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's first pallet shelter community has been assembled and residents are soon to follow. The walls on eight transitional pallet shelters were going up off Mark Street, being assembled by a workforce of more than 20 volunteers. Soon, eight unhoused people will call them home. It's...
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
krcrtv.com
Trinity Alps Unified School District honors local Native nations in new curriculum
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Native American roots run deep in Northstate soil and that's certainly true in Trinity County home of the Nor Rel Muk Wintu nation. The tribe is being honored in tangible ways by the school district. Tribal Chair and Spiritual Leader of the Nor Rel Muk...
krcrtv.com
'A really cool guy, just loves his daughters.' Celebration of life held for Miguel Padilla
REDDING, Ca. — A celebration of life was held on Sunday for a beloved Redding man. On January 12th, 51-year-old Miguel Padilla was involved in a physical altercation with a gas station employee, 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins; Padilla died two days later from injuries sustained during the conflict, and Rawlins has since been charged with homicide.
krcrtv.com
Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread
REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
Comments / 0