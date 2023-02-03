ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
One Safe Place and Children's Legacy Center combine forces

REDDING, Calif. — They work hand-in-hand anyways, so Redding's One SAFE Place and Children's Legacy Center are looking at merging their services. One Safe Place clients often have children and come of those children are clients of the children's legacy center. The Children 's Legacy Center's CEO, Kimberly Johnson, is now the interim-CEO of One Safe Place. She's leading a comprehensive analysis of One Safe Place. She says combining them makes sense.
Understanding fentanyl exposure

REDDING, Calif. — Fentanyl has quickly become one of the leading opioid killers in the Northstate, and the country, but its danger is often misunderstood. The exceptionally small dose of fentanyl that can kill a person is often cited, as well as the fact that the opioid is odorless and tasteless, according to the CDC. But what constitutes contact with this incredibly dangerous drug?
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
Highway 299 reopens after overturned vehicle in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, Monday, 10:45 a.m. Caltrans says the westbound lane is now open after an overturned vehicle blocked it Monday morning. ORIGINAL, Monday, 10:15 a.m. The westbound lane of State Route 299 is blocked in eastern Shasta County Monday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according...
California will no longer require COVID vaccines for K-12 students

REDDING, Calif. — School children in California will no longer be required to have a coronavirus (COVID) vaccine to attend school, according to state public health officials. The Friday announcement will end one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the state. The policy was first introduced...
Transitional pallet shelter community assembled in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding's first pallet shelter community has been assembled and residents are soon to follow. The walls on eight transitional pallet shelters were going up off Mark Street, being assembled by a workforce of more than 20 volunteers. Soon, eight unhoused people will call them home. It's...
Redding's Hometown Buffet demolished to make way for new Panera Bread

REDDING, Calif. — Demolition has started on the former Hometown Buffet building in Redding to make way for what we're told will be a Panera Bread restaurant. A pair of excavators started biting into the building on Wednesday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble. KRCR's Mike Mangas spoke with...
