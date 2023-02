LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.

