A Lawton family of six is devastated after their home caught fire early this morning.

WFFD gives house fire safety tips
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a weekend with at least two house fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is offering some tips to help keep you and your home safe. According to WFFD Fire Marshall, Cody Melton, larger appliances, like space heaters, need to be plugged directly into an outlet, rather than a surge protector.
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
Wichita Falls veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Roughly one in every 6,000 people in the U.S. reach their 100th birthday. A man in Wichita Falls celebrated that milestone on Monday. Frank Parkinson Jr. is a World War II veteran who turned 100-years-old Monday. He was born and raised in Wichita Falls but said that he has traveled across the world.
Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with possible autism and was found wandering in a street pleads guilty to child endangerment. David Estrada made the plea in 78th District Court today, February 3. His plea deal is for 224 days in jail, which he has already served since his […]
Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2. The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a […]
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
Suspected human smuggler arrested
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Miracles From Above
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area. Miracles From Above Childcare has been serving the Wichita Falls area for 15 years. Tosse’ Smith, the owner and director, has over 25 years of experience in the childcare industry. The business is licensed as a child care home through the state of Texas. Miracles From Above has a play-based learning curriculum, a structured learning environment, and is contracted with the USDA food program to serve nutritional meals and snacks.
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated. The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon. The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving...
‘Fur-ever’ event brings vendors, dog-friendly environment for shoppers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With all the ice and cold behind us, people came out to show small businesses support outside of Panera. Vendors were set up along with Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Underdog Express with fosters for adoption, and dog lovers were able to get smooches with pooches at a booth. People could also […]
High gas bills impact residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people are experiencing the impact of high natural gas prices. Sheryl Gregory is the executive director for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation, who provides utility bill assistance, but she has also lived in Lawton for over 20 years. Gregory said in that time she has...
National Signing Day - Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Hirschi athletes signed to play football at the next level. Jamarion Carroll - Southern Methodist University (football) Izayiah Mackey - Sul Ross State (football)
Fort Sill Commander suspended
FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
