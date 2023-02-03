Read full article on original website
Chino Drip
4d ago
they don't want to legalise Marijuana because they still want to prosecute people for their own benifits...Thats why their still looking for the substance
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
4d ago
A misunderstanding I am sure . In Fulton County. These were Medical Marijuana sales people . The Guns were for target practicing and skeet shooting ! I am sure if the case is prosecuted in Fulton County and makes it to court plea bargain to misdemeanors simple possession and hunting with out license . 12 months probation next case !
atlantanewsfirst.com
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
coosavalleynews.com
Rockmart Woman Jailed in Rome when Police Find Stolen Gun, Drugs
Jaweah Labryn Hamilton, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after police said they found her in possession of a stolen gun during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lombardy Way and Maple Road. Police said that Hamilton admitted ownership of the gun after being stopped for running a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County officer fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a Cobb County deputy recruit who allegedly beat up a detainee at a facility on Saturday. An altercation occurred in a Cobb County facility between deputy recruit Jaquon Brown and a detainee Feb....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father charged with shooting son, police say
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun, Projectiles
Joseph Ray Turley, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm and projectiles during a search on Tower Road. Reports said that Turley is a convicted felon, thus not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities went on to say that...
Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack
A Fulton County grand jury will consider criminal charges against a former Alpharetta police officer in March, according...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man who shot up house sentenced to prison
A suspected gang member is heading to prison nearly two years after firing 11 shots into a Coweta house. In a negotiated plea, Antonio Robert Edwards pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of four counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Superior...
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars
Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Trailer and bobcat stolen and arrests for DUI; stalking; shooting at a moving vehicle, more…
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 20 – Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, January 20, 2023. ZONE 2. Arrest – 26 year old Covington man was...
